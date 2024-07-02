Highlights Sean Strickland has gone viral after hammering a US Navy SEAL in sparring.

The former UFC champion left his overmatched foe curled up on the canvas after their session.

Strickland claims he is ready to fight a SEAL again - this time in a street fight.

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland lived up to his reputation of being merciless in sparring when he delivered a brutal beat down to a US Navy SEAL during a training session. The 33-year-old has previously gone viral for destroying a YouTuber in a similar situation - and released footage of his 'spar' with the unfortunate SEAL to social media on Monday.

Back in February, Strickland went on a rant against Navy SEALs, claiming that not one of them could last a week training with him. Judging by the clip, the controversial American was right but still paid tribute to the man who had been brave enough to step into the cage with him when relating the footage, claiming that the session 'wasn't meant' to get as ferocious as it did.

"So you guys it finally happened... I sparred a Navy SEAL. But I got to know him after the blood and he's such a great guy. Everything I hate about special forces guys he's not...You're one of the real ones... Dammit man, that wasn't meant for you. Lol!!!!!!"

UFC star insisted he hadn't meant to record the session

"You guys think you’re bad***, come train with me for a week. I’ll show you what’s up. I’ll f****** break you," said Strickland earlier this year. The clip proves his point in emphatic fashion. Even with the UFC fighter not truly committing to his strikes for much of the video, the SEAL struggles to live with the power and speed of the strikes coming his way.

Every time Strickland put a little more intensity behind his blows, his adversary looked ready to buckle. Ultimately, the UFC star did end up breaking the will of his foe, who ended the session curled up on the canvas, cowering away from Strickland.

Questioned by a fan as to why he'd chosen to release the footage, Strickland replied: "To be fair, I wasn't planning on recording it, but he had a camera so fair is fair lol, before adding that he was also planning to put the clip on his YouTube channel.

Strickland's issues with the US Navy appear to be politically - rather than personally - motivated. "I'm not anti-military, I'm anti-government," he insisted. The above footage may not be the last time we see him tangle with a Navy SEAL either, as he has been challenged by others to a street fight.

Responding to those messages, Strickland wrote: "Listen, fighting is my job. Ask me to fight, tell me how much. If it's a good number I say yes... I train when I'm sick, and I train on vacation. I take my job seriously. But violence is my love, and if some Navy SEAL influencer wants to give me a therapy session, I'm game lol!!!!".

Strickland last fought in June, defeating Paulo Costa by decision at UFC 302. His next (sanctioned) bout has yet to be booked, but the 22-fight Octagon veteran is sure to have his eyes fixed on regaining his middleweight title before too long.