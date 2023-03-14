UFC star Tabatha Ricci has exposed some disturbing messages she received from a social media user.

Ricci is one of the top female UFC prospects to watch out for this year, winning her fourth match in the Octagon against Jessica Penne earlier this month.

After making her MMA debut when she was 18-years-old, the 28-year-old now boasts a record of 8-1-0.

Her only loss came on her UFC debut in June 2021, when she suffered a technical knockout at the hands of Manon Fiorot.

With Ricci quickly becoming one of UFC’s hottest talents, her social media following has risen significantly. Unfortunately, this has also come with a number of bizarre requests from fans, with the Brazilian deciding to share one in particular with her fans.

Tabatha Ricci exposes creepy social media messages

Ricci shared a screenshot of a strange request she had received from a Twitter user, who had sent multiple messages over a three-hour period.

One message reads: "Can I please buy pictures of your feet”, with another reading: "I am willing to do whatever you say in order for you to send me pictures of feet or shoes miss."

In a third message, the user wrote: "Step on my face."

Ricci accompanied the screenshot with a short and simple caption: "WTF."

Tabatha Ricci requests UFC ranking

Ricci defeated Penne with an armbar submission at UFC 285, telling reporters afterwards that she simply “followed the game plan”.

The Brazilian star also revealed that she felt she now deserved to be ranked.

“I just had a go since like last year to be ranked,” Ricci said. “I think now I deserve (to be ranked) since I’ve got three wins straight, especially over Jessica.

“I don’t have specific names. Whatever my managers and UFC think is going to be good for me, I’m just waiting for the call. I’m ready. That’s my lifestyle. That’s what I do every day. I love what I do.

“I just can’t wait to go back to the gym. I always want to be active. It was not my fault that my opponents pull out. So if my body allows me to fight, I’m here to go.”

Video: Watch Tabatha Ricci beat Jessica Penne at UFC 285