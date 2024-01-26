Highlights UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has impressed fans and Eddie Hall with his ability to lift 57.5kg dumbbells in each arm, showcasing his incredible strength.

Aspinall's intense training in the gym has clearly paid off in the Octagon, as he recently became the interim heavyweight champion by knocking out Sergei Pavlovich in 69 seconds.

While Aspinall has his sights set on fights with Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, he has also offered to help Anthony Joshua prepare for his upcoming bout against Francis Ngannou.

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has gone viral on social media thanks to a training video which shows him lifting 57.5kg - the equivalent weight of two UFC flyweight fighters - on each arm.

Tom Aspinall has always been dubbed by commentators and fans as one of the most powerful in the sport and his workout video definitely solidified this narrative. The 30-year-old star managed to do six reps, lifting an impressive 125lbs in each hand.

In the video, Aspinall could be seen training with Eddie Hall, the former World’s Strongest Man, and he was even left stunned and impressed with the strength of the UFC fighter, saying: “You would never in a million years expect a fighter to be able to press 60kg bells.” Aspinall then somewhat modestly replied with: “Fifty-seven and a half…”

“Might as well round it up to 60. It was impressive mate,” Hall responded, giving rightful praise to his fellow athlete, who made lightwork of such a huge weight.

Video: Tom Aspinall's impressive heavy lifting

Not only was Hall impressed with the 30-year-old UFC fighter’s strength, but fans on the internet around the world were awestruck. One fan responded to the video on X by saying: “Elevated pressing too. Boy's a beast,” while another joked: “That’s Pantoja in one arm and Moreno in the other."

If you wanted to watch the full training video involving Eddie Hall and Tom Aspinall, you can check it out below!

Aspinall's UFC career right now

He's the new interim heavyweight champion, but what's next for him, nobody knows

All this intensive lifting clearly pays dividends in the Octagon, as back in November, the Brit faced Sergei Pavlovich, knocking him out in just 69 seconds in the first round to take the interim heavyweight champion title at UFC 295.

The match-up between Aspinall and Pavlovich was bumped up to co-main event on the night due to the injury to Jon Jones, the current heavyweight champion, who was set to take on Stipe Miocic.

Now, Aspinall has his sights set on both of those men, campaigning to fight the American legend Jones, as well as reportedly having been in touch with Miocic’s agent to schedule a fight at UFC 300 in April. Those match-ups might have to wait, however, as both Jones and Miocic have insisted on re-scheduling their highly anticipated ‘legacy’ fight.

While a fight might not be on the cards imminently, Aspinall is certainly keeping himself busy. His latest proposal was to help Anthony Joshua train and prepare for his upcoming fight against Francis Ngannou.

He told Matchroom Boxing: “If he needs help, give me a call and I’ll be there. Boxers are used to fighting boxers, so they know the patterns of a boxer. In MMA, we’re doing different stuff than a standard boxer would.”

Whether it’s UFC fights or boxing preparation, Aspinall’s training in the gym will most definitely prepare him well.