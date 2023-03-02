Montana De La Rosa and Jessica Andrade have both struggled with wardrobe malfunctions in recent fights.

UFC stars criticise sports bra uniform after they keep slipping during fights

A number of UFC stars have criticised the uniform available to female fighters following a series of wardrobe malfunctions.

Flyweight Montana De La Rosa was defeated by Tatiana Suarez at UFC Fight Night 220.

The encounter ended by a second round submission after De La Rosa was subjected to a guillotine choke.

The 28-year-old suffered a wardrobe malfunction midway through the fight, however, with her top, made by Venum, slipping down her chest.

"This is definitely a wardrobe issue," De La Rosa wrote on Instagram. "Hopefully, UFC and Venum Women / Venum will fix this."

Jessica Andrade suffers wardrobe malfunction against Erin Blanchfield

De La Rosa is not the only UFC fighter to struggle with her uniform in recent weeks.

At UFC Vegas 69’s main event, held on February 18th, Jessica Andrade lost to Erin Blanchfield after her breast slipped out of her bra.

“This is not an excuse, but when she came for the takedown, I lost focus,” Andrade said following her defeat.

“All I could think of was my breast. When I used my hand to put my breast back in the top, that's when she was able to take me down. It's all part of the game, though. It's not an excuse. She really had a great game plan.

“It wasn't on purpose. We have to be ready for everything. I should've been prepared to let my breast be out if it slipped out. It has been shown in so many places before. I shouldn't even be worried about that.”

Andrea Lee criticises uniform available to UFC’s female fighters

Andrea Lee responded to De La Rosa’s post about her wardrobe malfunction, backing up her fellow flyweight.

“People don’t understand, these sports bras by Venum honestly suck,” she wrote.

“I always have so many requests for the seamstress when they let us try on the uniform. I just double up on sports bras because they are so unreliable.”

UFC partnered with Venum as their official fight kit supplier in 2021, extending the deal last year.

Female fighters can compete in either a sports bra-style top or a full rash guard. The latter may become a more popular option given the recent spate of wardrobe malfunctions.

