UFC superstar Alex Pereira has called for a fight in boxing against one of that sport's biggest names, hinting that, as Conor McGregor was able to do so in 2017, when he crossed over into boxing from MMA, to compete against Floyd Mayweather, so should he be able to leave the Octagon and take on one of the best boxers in the world today, in 2025.

"That's something I really want but I know I'm under UFC contract," Pereira said through a translator when on the Jaxxon podcast recently. "We know [Conor] McGregor did it."

Related Canelo Alvarez Reportedly Has 2 Options For Summer Return to Boxing Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has two options when it comes to his return to boxing in the summer.

Fighting in Boxing is Something Alex Pereira 'Really Likes to do'

Pereira said he'd want to fight Oleksandr Usyk