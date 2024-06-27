Highlights The UFC advertised its September pay-per-view card by making use of Sphere's impressive capabilities.

The $2.3 billion venue lit up the Las Vegas strip with an advertisement for 'UFC Noche'.

Production costs on the event are expected to exceed $20 million.

The UFC suffered a major blow earlier this month when Conor McGregor was ruled out of this weekend's UFC 303 pay-per-view event. The Irish superstar is still expected to compete inside the Octagon before the end of 2024, but McGregor's return isn't the only big event that the promotion has on its books in the coming months.

Company CEO Dana White has booked the $2.3 billion Sphere in Las Vegas to host the UFC's September pay-per-event. The unique dimensions of the venue makes hosting a combat sports event inside of it a challenge, but White has promised fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience with a show that he has already invested $16m in producing some three months before fight night.

With such a massive production bill to foot, the news that the UFC has partnered with Saudi Arabian combat sports chief Turki Alalshikh to present the show as part of Riyadh Season came as no surprise. The event - which was due to serve as UFC 306 - is now officially known as 'Riyadh Season presents UFC Noche'.

No card has yet been announced for the show, but that hasn't stopped the UFC from promoting it in spectacular fashion. Sphere was lit up on Wednesday evening to advertise the Mexican Independence Day (14th of September) fight now - and every one of its 1.2 million external lights were put to use.

The UFC's First Advertisement for Sphere Card Hints at How Incredible Show Will Be

Dana White has promised fans an epic night

The 'Noche' aspect of the event is due to the show being held on Mexican Independence Day weekend. The first edition of UFC Noche took place in 2023 with Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko's rematch for the women's flyweight title headlining an event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

One year later, though, the second UFC is set to be one of the most significant shows in company history. With production costs that are set to exceed $20m, Dana White openly admits that he won't be running another event at the venue.

As for this year's card, there have been rumblings that Sean O'Malley could defend his UFC bantamweight title against the number one contender, Merab Dvalishvili. A fight that has been in the works since March, it would see 'Suga' Sean put his undefeated record on the line, as well as his title, against a man in Dvalishvili who is also undefeated.

Previous Noche headliner Grasso has also declared her interest in competing on the show to defend her UFC women's flyweight strap. Another major name who has indicated they would like to fight at Sphere is the company's biggest star in McGregor. However, White isn't keen - even if the former two-division world champion is fit to compete by September.

Why Dana White Doesn't Want Conor McGregor to Fight at Sphere on UFC Noche Card

During last weekend's UFC Saudi post-fight press conference went to great lengths to let reporters know that he wasn't interested in talking about a McGregor return until the Irish superstar was medically cleared by doctors after breaking his toe. Truthfully, though, White has never been high on the idea of McGregor fighting on the Sphere card.

That's despite the man himself making no secret of his desire to fight on the unique event - potentially in a trilogy bout with Nate Diaz. White has shot that idea down at every turn, without ever truly revealing why he is so against it.

Having McGregor fight these days, though, is not cheap and White may feel that the intrigue factor generated by the Sphere card may be enough to carry the show without the need for a major headliner. Given that he's already spent a fortune in putting the event on in the first place, shelling out huge money on a McGregor main event might just not make financial sense for the promotion.