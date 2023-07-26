Conor McGregor has not had a great time on The Ultimate Fighter thus far, and the Irishman was dealt another confidence blow in the latest episode of the reality show.

Three members of Team Chandler were switched to McGregor’s team due to the losing run that the Dubliner was suffering on the show, however, this move was not well received.

Seven of McGregor’s hopefuls were defeated by a team of veterans under the guidance of Michael Chandler. The only prospect to secure a win was Rico DiSciullio, the Massachusetts native knocked out Hunter Azure to progress to the semi-finals.

This poor performance meant that Team McGregor would receive three of Chandler’s team in order for the show to be able to continue, however, this didn’t go down well with two of the contestants.

Fighters react badly to switching to Conor McGregor's team

Upon discovering that he was being moved, Austin Hubbard looked visibly frustrated, and he reacted by saying: "I for sure don't want to go over to Team McGregor to switch it up, it didn't make sense to me."

Hubbard still represented Chandler on the latest episode as he beat teammate Roosevelt Roberts to reach the lightweight final.

Lightweight veteran Cody Gibson was confused by the team switch as well as he said: "What is the Team McGregor thing up [for]? That doesn't mean they've got to go to Team McGregor does it?"

This anger at the decision to change things up didn’t go down well for Jason Knight either; Chandler revealed that he threatened to leave the show if he was moved teams.

Kurt Holobaugh was another fighter to be moved, and he was also not best pleased with the switch, stating: "We outclassed them, beat them 7-1. I'm staying Team Red, Team Chandler. I love our coaches, I love the way we train. I'm not a fan of Conor McGregor, and I'm not a fan of the way they've been training."

However, not all the members that were switched from Team Chandler to team McGregor were upset with the decision.

One fighter welcomed the switch to Conor McGregor's team

Brad Katona was unsurprisingly happy to switch teams.

"Switching teams for some could be a difficult proposition,” Katona said.

"For me, my best position to proceed is to be reunited with my coach John Kavanagh as well as my nutritionist Tristan."

Katona trains at McGregor’s gym in Ireland normally and believes that moving back to the team he trusts can help him on the reality show.

Dana White claimed that another reason for the lack of enthusiasm to switch from Team Chandler to Team McGregor had to do with the personality of the Irishman.

White commented: “Conor’s outburst at the Apex after the last quarter-final fight didn’t sit too well with all the veterans on Team Chandler.”

Viewers will undoubtedly tune in to discover if McGregor can turn around his poor record as a mentor and if he can maintain his professionalism for the rest of the season.

The next episode has Katona take on former UFC veteran Timur Valiev in the second bantamweight semi-final.

All the finalists on this season's The Ultimate Fighter will compete at UFC 292 on the 20th of August in Boston, a pay-per-view event that is headlined by Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O'Malley.