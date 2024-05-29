Highlights Demetrious Johnson believes boxing has been more exciting this year compared to MMA, with fights like Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk and Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney.

MMA fans are eagerly awaiting upcoming bouts like Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler to match the boxing world's excitement.

Despite boxing's thrilling year, UFC events like UFC 302, UFC 303, and UFC 304 offer MMA fans plenty to look forward to in 2024.

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has said that boxing has had the edge over MMA this year, claiming it is the more exciting sport right now.

This year, the world of boxing has gifted us with captivating fights such as Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk, which put an end to the Gypsy King's 16-year unbeaten run, and Ryan Garcia’s victory over Devin Haney, where the former floored the latter three times to achieve a majority decision win, and further mark his status as a rising star in the boxing world. In March, we also saw Anthony Joshua knock Francis Ngannou out cold in brutal fashion in just the second round.

However, this year, MMA seems to have been less eventful so far, with most fans awaiting high-profile fights such as Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier, which will take place this weekend at UFC 302, and Conor McGregor’s comeback against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June. Of course, we have had some huge fights, and we also had the milestone event which was UFC 300, but, according to Johnson, that hasn't been enough to top the excitement that boxing is providing so far.

Boxing More Exciting Than MMA in 2024

Johnson, an MMA fighter himself and a legend of the game, thinks that boxing has been more interesting this year, which has proved comparatively quieter. In a video on his YouTube channel, he said: “Right now I feel like boxing is more exciting than mixed martial arts.

“I mean there are points in time where MMA is having its peaks. But right now, you just had Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia just popped. We’ll talk about that a little later. Then you had Francis Ngannou who got knocked out by Anthony Joshua. Then you just had the beautiful Tyson Fury and [Oleksandr] Usyk [fight]. He just beat him and became the heavyweight champion. That fight was absolutely amazing. From round one, to round 12, I was on the edge of my seat.

"Right now, we’re sitting here waiting in the MMA world. We’ve got a few things going on over in ONE Championship…But right now, I think the story we’re waiting for is Islam [Makhachev] vs. Dustin Poirier."

UFC fans have a thrilling weekend ahead, however, with many favouring Makhachev to win, considering he already holds the UFC lightweight title. This fight, along with McGregor’s upcoming return at the end of the month, will perhaps reignite the excitement in MMA to rival the memorable moments we have already seen in boxing so far this year.

So, although 2024 so far may have been more exciting in the boxing world, according to Demetrious Johnson, that is, there is still plenty to look forward to for MMA fans. UFC 302 and UFC 303 promise to be huge spectacles, then that's quickly followed up by UFC 304 in Manchester, England. However, boxing also has Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul coming up, plus the recently announced Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 taking place in December.