A clip has recently emerged of a YouTuber attempting to prank UFC fighter Jalin Turner with disastrous results.

In the clip, a YouTube prankster, and arguably the bravest man on the planet, can be seen approaching UFC fighter Turner on the Las Vegas strip.

While pretending to be on the phone, the YouTuber turns to look at the fighter and his entourage, stating: “I’ll smack the f*** out of him and his f****** boys,” before going on to antagonise the group more by saying: “You heard what I said.”

Within seconds Turner, nicknamed the Tarantula, and his group pounce on the YouTuber, grabbing him by the throat and forcing him to the ground.

No doubt absolutely terrified, the YouTuber then pleads with the group and admits the stunt was a prank.

Videos: YouTuber pranks UFC fighter & it ends badly

Thankfully, Turner and his entourage, who are visibly still furious about the incident, allow the prankster to get to his feet, as he continues to explain it was just a prank.

However, as the video draws to an end, the YouTuber, who apparently has some kind of death wish, says: “It was a prank…I’ll smack the f*** out of you dude,” before sprinting away.

Responding to the video, some Reddit users have condemned the prankster’s behaviour.

“Why can anything be deemed acceptable by quickly saying it’s a prank as the person is about to retaliate? What a degenerate culture the internet has produced,” “Mid-weight cut Turner… dude is lucky he didn’t get his head ripped off,” and “Play stupid games and one of the stupid prizes is a UFC fighter going into Darth Vader mode,” were just a few of the comments.

However, other Redditors have chosen to see the funny side of the prank, with one user stating: “The ending is kinda hilarious though,” and another saying: “LMAOOO he did this to Jamahal Hill too.”

According to BroBible, Turner, who stands at 6’3, was questioned about the incident before his upcoming fight at UFC 290.

What has the UFC fighter said about the prank?

“I wouldn’t say it went wrong, I would say it went exactly how it was supposed to go."

“He said something and I grabbed him, he’s lucky it was fight week or I probably would have thrown some hands.”

The Tarantula returns to the Octagon on Saturday the 8th of July at UFC 290, facing Dan Hooker at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Turner, who has a record of 13 wins and six losses across the span of his career, will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing last time out at UFC 285.

The Tarantula was originally supposed to face Hooker at UFC 285, however, a hand injury forced Hooker to withdraw from the bout, and he was replaced by Mateusz Gamrot.

Coming up against Mateusz Gamrot, Turner lost by split decision after a closely fought bout.

Following the fight, Turner fell from #10 to #11 in the updated UFC rankings, but will be looking to improve his standings with a win over Hooker on Saturday.