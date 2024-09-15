UFC 306 was special for so many reasons. UFC CEO Dana White called the UFC’s one-off event inside The Sphere a love letter to Mexican combat sports. White hyped up the event with maximum effort; doing many rounds of media and explaining how much detail had gone into the production of the event.

Of course, skeptics were critical every step of the way, but White and his highly-credentialed team of producers have come through in a big way for Noche UFC. Read on to see the incredibly epic UFC introductory video that set the stage for the UFC’s highest gate in history.

The Sphere Is Unique Experience

The UFC used the full extent of the high-definition display

The UFC held back from their full presentation during the prelims, but once the main card kicked off, we were treated to a special introduction:

The cool computer-generated images didn’t end there. After each main card fight, the UFC would introduce a new background with a short video story like this one:

The bigger, more memorable shows to play at The Sphere include U2 and Phish, but White believes that what he and his team put on is Emmy Award worthy.

UFC at The Sphere

UFC 306 proved financially successful

Back in 2016, when Conor McGregor was at the height of his popularity, his drawing power was record-setting. The former two-division champion’s stardom was so astronomical that he was instrumental in getting the UFC into New York City for the first time.

UFC 205 was a stacked card with three title fights, and before UFC 306, it was the highest-grossing in UFC history, but the Sphere has brought in some major money:

Event Total Gate Location UFC 306 $22,000,000 Las Vegas, NV UFC 205 $17,700,000 New York, NY UFC 229 $17,188,895 Las Vegas, NV UFC 300 $16,508,823 Las Vegas, NV UFC 303 $15,909,243 Las Vegas, NV UFC 264 $15,759,800 Las Vegas, NV UFC 299 $14,142,904 Miami, FL UFC 295 $12,400,000 New York, NY UFC 285 $12,150,000 Las Vegas, NV

In two months, Jon Jones returns to face Stipe Miocic in what might crack the top 10 as well. Right now, anything the UFC touches turns to gold. This is great news for the world's largest combat sports promotion as they begin talks about a new TV starting in January.