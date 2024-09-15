UFC 306 was special for so many reasons. UFC CEO Dana White called the UFC’s one-off event inside The Sphere a love letter to Mexican combat sports. White hyped up the event with maximum effort; doing many rounds of media and explaining how much detail had gone into the production of the event.
Of course, skeptics were critical every step of the way, but White and his highly-credentialed team of producers have come through in a big way for Noche UFC. Read on to see the incredibly epic UFC introductory video that set the stage for the UFC’s highest gate in history.
The Sphere Is Unique Experience
The UFC used the full extent of the high-definition display
The UFC held back from their full presentation during the prelims, but once the main card kicked off, we were treated to a special introduction:
The cool computer-generated images didn’t end there. After each main card fight, the UFC would introduce a new background with a short video story like this one:
The bigger, more memorable shows to play at The Sphere include U2 and Phish, but White believes that what he and his team put on is Emmy Award worthy.
UFC at The Sphere
UFC 306 proved financially successful
Back in 2016, when Conor McGregor was at the height of his popularity, his drawing power was record-setting. The former two-division champion’s stardom was so astronomical that he was instrumental in getting the UFC into New York City for the first time.
UFC 205 was a stacked card with three title fights, and before UFC 306, it was the highest-grossing in UFC history, but the Sphere has brought in some major money:
|
Event
|
Total Gate
|
Location
|
UFC 306
|
$22,000,000
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
UFC 205
|
$17,700,000
|
New York, NY
|
UFC 229
|
$17,188,895
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
UFC 300
|
$16,508,823
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
UFC 303
|
$15,909,243
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
UFC 264
|
$15,759,800
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
UFC 299
|
$14,142,904
|
Miami, FL
|
UFC 295
|
$12,400,000
|
New York, NY
|
UFC 285
|
$12,150,000
|
Las Vegas, NV
In two months, Jon Jones returns to face Stipe Miocic in what might crack the top 10 as well. Right now, anything the UFC touches turns to gold. This is great news for the world's largest combat sports promotion as they begin talks about a new TV starting in January.