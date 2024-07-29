Highlights The Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony controversially depicted significant Christian events, which has since sparked heavy criticism online.

UFC champion Islam Makhachev has criticised the Paris Games, calling it a 'dark stain' and suggesting Russia should've hosted instead.

The International Olympic Committee has since issued an apology for the ceremony backlash.

The Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony has caused a lot of controversy. The ceremony has received a lot of, presumably, unwanted criticism after questionable depictions of significant events in the religion of Christianity, such as the Last Supper. Many people online have said that the ceremony was disrespectful towards Christians after the Games seemingly depicted the Last Supper in a mocking tone.

Islam Makhachev is one of the several big names to be critical of the ceremony. The UFC lightweight champion recently criticised the opening ceremony of the Games on social media. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Russian fighter said that the “Paris Games is a shame and dark stain on Olympic movement,” and that the Games should be brought “back to Russia again, to fix everything.” Makhachev’s post was quoting a tweet comparing the Sochi 2014 winter Olympics opening ceremony to Paris’ summer Olympics opening ceremony this year.

When asked about his tweet in an interview, Makhachev doubled down on his point. He said that he watched some highlights of the ceremony and that “it was disgusting” and was “disrespect for all religions, for all human values in general.” The fighter also stated that he was originally planning to attend the Olympics, but after seeing the opening ceremony he no longer plans to go.

When asked why he said it would be better if Russia hosted the Games, Makhachev responded: “Firstly, Russia knows how to do it properly, cherishes human values and respects athletes and sports,” before saying: “What happened at the opening ceremony, I don’t think it has anything to do with sports."

Apologies Made for Opening Ceremony

On Sunday, the International Olympic Committee issued an apology after the backlash about the Last Supper depiction. The statement said that “there was never any intention to show disrespect towards any religious group or belief.” The statement also stated that the organising committee “reiterated that their intention with the Opening Ceremony was always to celebrate community and tolerance,” and “that if anyone was offended by certain scenes, this was completely unintentional, and they were sorry."

It seems the damage has already been done, though. Makhachev is one big name now not attending the Olympics and there are many more people that will not be watching the Games because of what they saw in the opening ceremony.

Controversy Surrounds Paris Olympics

Paris has a had a rough opening few days to the Games. The controversy over religion was not the only thing that went wrong for them in the opening ceremony. They also raised the Olympic flag upside down. Not only that, but South Korean athletes were introduced during the ceremony as North Korea. While on their boat, the athletes were incorrectly described as being from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, which is the official name of North Korea.

It has been a bad start for the Paris Olympics, but they will be hoping that the sports will help distract from the multiple controversies that their opening ceremony caused.