Logan Paul fans have been left disappointed with the star’s wrestling prowess in a recent clip with a UFC champion.

In a clip posted to Logan Paul’s Instagram, the social media personality can be seen grappling with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

The video, which has since made its way to Twitter, shows Paul on top of The Last Stylebender, but then Adesanya almost immediately puts Paul into a triangle choke.

This proves too much to handle for Paul, who admits defeat and taps out.

Video: Logan Paul taps out to Israel Adesanya

Despite the resounding defeat, the former Disney star seemed reasonably happy with his efforts, grinning and stating: “I almost made it out!”

Logan Paul has plenty of history in wrestling

It is well documented that Paul is no stranger to wrestling, with the YouTube ranking fifth in the 2013 OHSAA state championships and going on to wrestle for Ohio University.

More recently, Paul has signed a professional wrestling contract with the WWE.

However, some fans have been shocked by the clip, with one Twitter user suggesting that, “Logan's ground game must be atrocious because Izzy is the worst wrestler in UFC,” and another questioning, “Isn’t Logan the wrestler and Adesanya the kick-boxer?”

Tough crowd.

Paul has been working out with Adesanya and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in Puerto Rico this week, with Paul announcing via Instagram that the pair have signed an endorsement deal with the content creator’s sports drink company Prime.

Following the bout with Adesanya, Paul seemed to tease a move into UFC, as he shared his dream of becoming a simultaneous boxing, UFC, and WWE champion.

Speaking on the latest episode of Impaulsive with Mike Majlak and guest star Adesanya, Paul states: “I might have to do a UFC fight.

“I had this idea one day. I said to myself, I don’t think there’s ever been a simultaneous WWE, UFC, and boxing champion at the same time. I said to myself, I can probably do WWE, I feel confident I can get a WWE championship. Boxing, one of their lower-tier, there’s a hundred different … like what’s a real boxing championship nowadays? I ran into a problem with the UFC championship because you [Adesanya]. You’ve got the belt.”

Logan Paul’s last appearance in the ring came in a WWE loss to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39, but it remains to be seen what his next move will be.