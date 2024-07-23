Highlights Leon Edwards has gone viral on social media with an insane trick shot on a basketball court, sparking debate about its authenticity.

Similar to famous athletes' trick shots, fans are questioning the legitimacy of the UFC champion's viral video.

Sceptical social media users suspect Edwards faked the impressive feat for publicity ahead of his fight at UFC 304.

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is going viral after hitting an insane trick shot on a basketball court while out for a run, but it's led to many asking the question; is it real or is it fake? The Jamaican-born fighter was seen punting a basketball, full court, into the opposing basket in a video which has accrued over seven million views on X.

Edwards, who infamously knocked out Kamaru Usman with a clutch head kick at UFC 278 to pull off the greatest comeback win in recent memory, has been seen yet again using his feet for incredible skill.

Leon Edwards Returns at UFC 304

"Rocky" is days away from returning to the cage for his third title defence at UFC 304 in Manchester, where he will face Belal Muhammed in the main event. Last minute preparations for the fight are underway, however, that has not stopped the Brit from going viral and hitting one of the craziest trick shots we have ever seen... if it is real, we must add.

Out on a leisurely jog, the reigning welterweight champion is called over by a group of fans on a nearby basketball court. After gesturing for the ball, Edwards perfectly volleys it full court for a swish at the other end. The fans go crazy as "Rocky", as cool as you like, delivers his iconic 'Headshot, dead' tagline in reference to the Usman knockout.

Leon Edwards' professional MMA record (as of 23/07/24) 26 fights 22 wins 3 losses By knockout 7 0 By submission 3 0 By decision 12 2 By disqualification 0 1 No contests 1

There is even an alternate 'fan' angle of the ridiculous trick shot he made. Or did he...

Was it Real or Fake

Most fans are claiming the trick shot is indeed fake

Over the years, especially with the advancement of technology, we have seen many trick shots circulating on social media, causing much debate about whether they are genuine or edited.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: At UFC 304, Leon Edwards will fight Belal Muhammed in a rematch from their fight in 2021 that ended in a no contest due to an accidental eye poke.

"Rocky's" trick shot resembles that of LeBron James in 2004 where, for a Powerade commercial, "The King" effortlessly sank five straight full court shots, with fans still arguing to this day as to the legitimacy of this feat. Or that of David Beckham who, while holding a can of Pepsi, kicked three footballs into far away trash cans in an iconic advert. To this day, Beckham attests to the authentic nature of this video, suggesting it simply took a lot of practice.

It seems as though most are not convinced of Edwards' trick shot skills, however. Sceptics on X have taken to the platform to show their disbelief surrounding the clip. "This isn't real lol", "Surely no one thinks this is real", "Fake. Fake. Fake", and "That's not real", were just some of the comments directed at the video.

Given the proximity to his title defence, we agree with those on social media. The UFC champion has likely faked this one for some more publicity leading up to the fight, sorry "Rocky".