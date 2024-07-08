Highlights The UFC have named their top 5 fighters of 2024 so far.

Unsurprisingly, Alex Pereira has been crowned as #1 following his exploits at UFC 300 and UFC 303.

Elsewhere, Max Holloway, Islam Makhachev, Robert Whittaker, and Ilia Topuria have also made the UFC's list.

So far, 2024 has been an incredible year for the UFC, despite a lot of big fights falling through, most notably Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler. However, as they always do, the UFC have picked up the pieces and have continued to deliver fantastic and exciting fights to the fans, and we have had some unbelievable moments in 2024 so far, and we are just seven months into the calendar year.

The UFC have released their official '2024 Half-Year Awards' for both best fighters and best fights, and today, GIVEMESPORT will be breaking down the 'The Fighters' list.

5 Max Holloway

2024 record so far: 1-0

Coming in at number five on the list is newly crowned BMF champion, Max Holloway. The American has fought once this year so far and in his one fight, he not only delivered one of the best KOs of the year, but he produced one of the greatest moments in combat sports history. 'Blessed' sensationally knocked out Justin Gaethje with just one second remaining in the fight with a brutal right hand following the two agreeing to stand in the middle of the Octagon to stand and bang with just 10 seconds left in the fight.

This was Holloway's first fight at 155lbs in five years, which makes his win over 'The Highlight' even more impressive. Off the back of this huge win at UFC 300, Holloway will likely find himself in a featherweight title fight against Ilia Topuria later this year in an attempt to become a two-time UFC featherweight champion.

4 Islam Makhachev

2024 record so far: 1-0

UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, is starting to solidify himself as not only one of the greatest lightweights of all time, but also one of the greatest of all time in general. 2024, so far, for the Russian has seen one successful defence of his lightweight title and a move to being the UFC's official #1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter.

Makhachev's victory over UFC veteran, Dustin Poirier, at UFC 302 was his third consecutive defence of his UFC lightweight title. Makhachev and Poirier fought in one of the best fights of the year so far, which the Russian ended up winning via brabo choke submission in the fifth and final round to crush 'The Diamond's' UFC title dreams once again.

The rest of 2024 remains undecided for Makhachev, as the number one contender for his lightweight title, Arman Tsarukyan, faces a suspension which will likely keep him from entering the Octagon again this year.

3 Robert Whittaker

2024 record so far: 2-0

Coming in at number three on the list is UFC middleweight contender, Robert Whittaker. 2024 is looking set to be a big year for 'The Reaper' as he looks to get back in contention for a shot at the UFC middleweight title. Whittaker has two fights and two wins so far, defeating Paulo Costa in an entertaining battle at UFC 298, and making easy work of rising middleweight prospect, Ikram Aliskerov, on just over one week's notice, following Khamzat Chimaev's withdrawal from their fight.

With two wins after just seven months of the year, Whittaker finds himself in a tough situation as, despite him wanting to stay active, there are no obvious fights for him to take as of now, as it seems that Sean Strickland, who is the only contender ahead of 'The Reaper' in the UFC middleweight rankings, is wanting to sit on the sidelines and wait to fight the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya, which takes place next month at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.

2 Ilia Topuria

2024 record so far: 1-0

Coming in at number two on the UFC's list of the best fighters of the year so far is a man who has catapulted himself to superstardom; current featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria. The Spaniard shocked the world in February, at UFC 298, where he put dominant featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, out cold in the second round to become the first Spanish champion in UFC history. 'El Matador' now finds himself as the UFC's only current undefeated champion with a professional MMA record of 15-0.

Topuria has expressed his desire to move up in weight and challenge for the UFC lightweight title, but it is looking like his next fight will in fact be against Max Holloway later this year, despite being rumoured to be rematching Volkanovski following their fight at UFC 298.

1 Alex Pereira

2024 record so far: 2-0

There is only one man who could've taken the number one spot on this list and that man is arguably the UFC's current biggest star, Alex 'Poatan' Pereira. Just seven months into 2024, the Brazilian has produced two of the best KOs of the year so far, brutally finishing Jamahal Hill in the main event of the UFC's biggest event of all time, UFC 300, and dominating Jiri Prochazka and finishing him with a head kick in the main event of UFC 303.

Now, with two successful defences of his UFC light heavyweight title, Pereira is in uncharted territory as he is now being considered as one of the best fighters in MMA history, despite having just 13 professional bouts to his name following his move over from kickboxing.

Being as active as he is, 'Poatan' is more than likely not done for the year and looks likely to face Russian contender, Magomed Ankalaev, next if a highly demanded move to heavyweight does not materialise.