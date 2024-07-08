Highlights The UFC have released their half-year awards, including their Fighter of the Year and their Fight of the Year so far.

Alex Pereira was named their Fighter of the Year for 2024 so far, while Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier was named their Fight of the Year.

Poirier actually secured #1 and #2 spot for his fights against Makhachev and Benoit Saint-Denis respectively.

In 2024 so far, the UFC has seen some incredible fights, despite some pretty big ones falling by the wayside as well, and the second half of the year's schedule looks set to produce more phenomenal contests as well.

The UFC have released their official '2024 Half-Year Awards' for both best fighters and best fights, and today, GIVEMESPORT will be breaking down the 'The Fights' list.

5 Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa - UFC 298

Whittaker defeated Costa via unanimous decision following a three-round war

Coming in at number five on the list of the UFC's best fights of the year so far is Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa, which happened at UFC 298. This fight was a back-and-forth war, where Costa refused to quit despite being pretty much dominated for the majority of the bout. The first round of the fight was relatively even, with the fight being contested solely on the feet. 'The Eraser' ended the round strongly, with a spinning wheel kick to the head of Whittaker which sent him into round two seriously hurt.

Despite a strong first round from the Brazilian, he started to fade at the beginning of round two and this is where Whittaker started to take control of the fight, dominating in the striking department, and taking advantage of Costa's poor conditioning. Whittaker won the fight via unanimous decision, winning his first fight in almost 18 months.

4 Max Holloway vs Justin Gaethje - UFC 300

Holloway and Gaethje went to war for the BMF title

Coming in at number four on the list is Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway's war for the BMF title at the biggest event in UFC history, UFC 300. This fight saw Holloway move up to the lightweight division for the first time in five years to take on the top-ranked lightweight contender, Justin Gaethje, who also held the BMF title following a win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291.

Holloway shocked the world by not only producing one of the best knockouts and moments of all time with a sensational, last-second KO, but his performance in general, to dominate a fighter as good as Gaethje, was something special. Aside from the fourth round where Gaethje had some success, 'Blessed' essentially dominated the fight from start to finish, massively outlanding 'The Highlight' on the feet, showing the difference in class in the boxing department between the two fighters.

In the final 10 seconds of the fight, Holloway pointed to the ground at Gaethje to signal he wanted to stand in the middle of the Octagon for the remaining seconds of the fight to stand and bang, to which Gaethje obliged. Holloway then proceeded to land a vicious right hand, perfectly placed on the once granite chin of 'The Highlight,' to put him out cold and to become the new BMF champion with one of the best KOs and moments in UFC history.

3 Zhang Weili vs Yan Xiaonan - UFC 300

Weili and Xiaonan competed in the first all-Chinese title fight in UFC history at UFC 300

Coming in at number three on the official list of best UFC fights of 2024 so far is the all-Chinese battle at UFC 300 between Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan for the UFC strawweight championship. Weili and Xiaonan made history at UFC 300, becoming the first all-Chinese title fight in UFC history, and it was fitting that this fight took place at the biggest event in the company's history.

Weili garnered a reputation throughout her six-year UFC career as being arguably the most entertaining female fighter the sport has ever seen, and this bout against her fellow countrywoman, Xiaonan, at UFC 300, was another war on the list for Weili, who famously competed in the greatest fight in women's MMA history against Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248.

Despite being a massive underdog coming into the fight, Xiaonan surprised everybody and managed to survive, as well as getting her own fair share of significant offence during the fight. For large parts, Weili did dominate and even had Xiaonan choked unconscious for a few seconds as the bell rang for the end of the first round, and if it wasn't for an extremely lenient referee, the fight would've been stopped then.

Despite having one good spell, Xiaonan could not threaten Weili enough to take her title, resulting in Weili's second consecutive defence of her UFC women's strawweight title.

2 Dustin Poirier vs Benoit Saint-Denis - UFC 299

The veteran, Poirier, knocked out the rising French contender, Saint-Denis

At UFC 299, lightweight veteran Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier silenced all the doubters and put a stop to the surging French lightweight star, Benoit Saint-Denis. Despite the Frenchman not being ranked inside the top 10 at lightweight, Poirier came into the fight a significant betting underdog, even with the fact that Saint-Denis had not attained a single win over a ranked UFC opponent in his entire career.

For the entirety of the fight, 'The Diamond' was piecing up Saint-Denis on the feet and the Frenchman had next to no success. He attempted to grapple with Poirier on multiple occasions, but kept putting his head directly into a guillotine choke, which the veteran attempted four times and wasn't successful with once.

Following what was a fast-paced fight, which was largely dominated by Poirier, 'The Diamond' put the Frenchman out with a brutal punch halfway through the second round to secure a win which saw him awarded with an unexpected title shot.

1 Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier - UFC 302

Poirier takes the number one and two spots on the best fights of 2024 so far list

Taking the number one spot on the official list of best UFC fights of 2024 so far is the lightweight title fight between reigning champion Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. This list sees 'The Diamond' take both the number one and number two spots of best fights of 2024 so far.

This fight was Poirier's last chance at UFC gold with talk of retirement for him a heavy topic going into UFC 302. Despite being a massive underdog heading into the fight, the American surprised a lot of people and had a decent amount of success against the dominant Russian champion, in particular, in the striking department.

This was the second-toughest fight of Makhachev's reign as lightweight champion so far, and despite some good grappling defence from 'The Diamond,' the Russian's grappling was just too good and in the fifth and final round, Makhachev managed to get Poirier down to the ground and submitted him with just over two minutes left in the fight with a brabo choke. Out of Makhachev's three title defences so far, two have been Fight of the Year contenders.