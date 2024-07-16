Highlights Get ready for UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili on Sep 14 in Vegas – fans are hyped for this bantamweight clash.

UFC 307: Topuria vs Holloway in Salt Lake City on Oct 5 - a title defence no fan will want to miss.

The clash to watch at UFC 308: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 in Abu Dhabi on Oct 26 - a rematch with heat.

From a dramatic rematch between Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval to a star-studded affair between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier, this year in the UFC has been one to remember.

Despite the excitement so far, though, the attention of fans is now turning towards the events planned for the rest of the year. Ariel Helwani, a journalist for the MMA Hour and part of The Ringer MMA Show, has outlined these plans for the UFC. However, it must be stressed, none of the fights below are officially confirmed by the UFC as of writing this article; they are just the proposed plans for the remainder of the year.

UFC 306

Headline: Sean O'Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili - 14th of September

At UFC 306, Sean O’Malley is set to take on Merab Dvalishvili on the 14th of September at The Sphere in Las Vegas. Although Dvalishvili stated that the fight would take place at the ultra-modern venue in May, O’Malley said that he heard nothing from the fight promotion that made this a concrete fact at the time.

He said on social media: “Merab at the sphere is not targeted as far as I know. I’ve been pushing for that, but the UFC hasn’t said anything."

Now that the bantamweight clash looks set to be confirmed, fans are licking their lips at the match-up between the champion, O’Malley, and a top contender in Dvalishvili. O’Malley has been the champion since his eye-catching first-round stoppage of Aljamain Sterling. He then defended the title with relative ease against Marlon Vera.

UFC 307

Headline: Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway - 5th of October

UFC 307 will see the championship move to Salt Lake City, Utah on the 5th of October for a clash between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway. The match-up emerged after the latter called out El Matador during a post-fight interview at UFC 300. Topuria then called him out for delaying the fight with some choice words on social media, but now it seems the fight is set to happen in October. This would be Topuria’s first title defence since UFC 298, where he defeated Alexander Volkanovski.

On the fight, former UFC champion Henry Cejudo, said: “If a guy like Ilia Topuria can not put out a guy like Max Holloway [who has] endurance, a gas tank, and now that he’s knocking people out senseless, Ilia Topuria could be in trouble.”

UFC 308

Headline: Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan - 26th of October

A rematch between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan is on the cards for the 26th of October in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The pair took to the Octagon in April 2019 in a bout where Makhachev won via decision. Makhachev’s most recent title defence ended in a fifth-round D’arce choke, besting Dustin Poirier. Tsarukyan, though, was critical of the bout, maintaining that the champion showed weakness in his cardio.

In response, the champion said: “He just talks a lot. He can’t get any attention through his fights, so he’s trying to do this by talking. He had his shot, I beat him once. I guess I’ll have to do it again.”

UFC 309

Headline: Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic - 9th of November

According to Helwani, the penultimate event of the year will feature a clash between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic on the 9th of November at MSG in New York. This clash was meant to have been settled at UFC 295 late last year, but a shoulder injury to Jones meant he was forced to pull out. Jones’ injury woes have potentially reared their head again, too, as Jones wrote on X that he had experienced: “Getting half my finger cut off at the Las Vegas airport.” He quickly deleted the message, along with other strange posts on Saturday.

Had the comment been the only untoward message, it would be more worrying, but fans are suggesting that he may have been intoxicated. Regardless of Jones’ condition, this would be a tantalising bout featuring two heavy-hitters that promises to be a highlight of this UFC year.

UFC 310

Finally, the year will be capped off by a bout between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler in Las Vegas. The date is yet to be set, but the prospect of McGregor returning to the Octagon this year is a hugely exciting one, with his absence running since July 2021.

The pair were meant to clash at UFC 303, but a toe injury meant McGregor was forced to withdraw. The Irishman and Chandler both tweeted about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on Sunday, and McGregor responded to the American by saying: “I talked to Dana today about our new date, all looking good! 24’ for sure.”

It does seem that both fighters are more than willing to face off against each other, and it would certainly be a well-anticipated finish to the year if the paperwork can be signed in time.