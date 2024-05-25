Highlights As British UFC star Tom Aspinall gears up for UFC 304 in Manchester, he's expressed disappointment in the show's early start time.

Efforts to change the 3am start time failed, leaving fans and fighters like Aspinall frustrated with the decision to cater to American viewers.

Despite the inconvenience, Aspinall remains focused on his co-main event bout, showcasing dedication in the face of logistical challenges.

British UFC star Tom Aspinall has revealed that he went to the company's bigwigs in an attempt to change UFC 304's start time. The big UFC show is set to make history in Manchester at the new Co-op Live, Europe's largest indoor arena. This event will be the first sporting event to grace the new building, adding to its significant importance.

Unfortunately, the show's start time of 3am, with a finish around 6am, has proven to be a significant inconvenience for British and European fans. While understandable, the decision to accommodate the American TV audience has left many dedicated UFC fans on this side of the Atlantic Ocean feeling disheartened and underserved.

Salford-born Aspinall will fight in the co-main event, defending the interim heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes. In the main event, 32-year-old welterweight champion Leon Edwards will defend his title against Belal Muhammad.

Tom Aspinall Pleads With UFC to Change UFC 304 Start Time

And it is not just fans who are unhappy. On The Mac Life, Aspinall confirmed his attempts to make a change to the proceedings, but revealed his requests fell on deaf ears from the higher-ups.

The interim heavyweight champion said: "I tried to ask the UFC brass: 'Can we change the times?' Didn't go down well, mate. They were just like: 'Nope.' There weren't even any negotiations."

Aspinall continued: "As a fan who wants to watch it live, I think [the UFC 304 start time] is absolutely terrible. I think. Yeah, it's just not fair to the fans, not fair to the UK fans. Predominantly, it's an American audience, so I understand they want to sell to them. But why can't they sell to them in the afternoon, which is our evening time? Why can't the Americans watch it in the afternoon? And the UK, Manchester, and European fans can all fly to this event [and] sell out this new arena.

"I mean, it's going to sell out regardless, mate. We're very, very, very lucky to have a pay-per-view event in Manchester. Very lucky. But UK MMA... let's put it on UK time."

Related Tom Aspinall's Reaction to UFC 304 Start Time The British heavyweight took to Instagram to share his thoughts on UFC 304's start time in Manchester, England, with the main card starting at 3am.

Other American-based sports promotions have catered to UK and European audiences when holding events here. All Elite Wrestling's All In show at Wembley started at 7pm local time and finished just after 9pm. WWE did something similar for their Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, and will do it again in Glasgow in early June.

Aspinall also stated how difficult it will be to prepare his body for the fight time: "I don't know [how I'll prepare on fight week]. My dad said, 'Just get up and fight; it'll be fine,' but I was reading some stuff online about cognitive delay when you're tired. And I want my cognition not to be delayed!

"So I guess, for a few weeks before, I'll start getting up at 1 am or 2 am – stay up for a couple of hours, train a little bit. I've got a few people to speak to about it. I'll probably talk to [Michael] Bisping about it, probably chat to Leon about it, probably talk to a lot of people much smarter than I am – about the right thing to do."