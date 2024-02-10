Highlights Former UFC champion Sean Strickland brutally attacked influencer Sneako during their sparring session, ignoring white towels thrown in the cage.

Sneako, known for controversial views, suffered a bloodied nose but received praise from Strickland for staying on his feet.

Jake Paul called out Strickland after the clip went viral, leading to a rather savage X exchange.

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland unleashed a brutal barrage of punches on influencer and streamer Sneako before the UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin had to drag the former away to prevent any further damage.

In the full fight streamed on Sneako's channel on Rumble, Strickland either failed to notice or chose to ignore the numerous white towels being thrown into the cage as he continued his attacks. The first three minutes of the sparring session saw Strickland almost antagonising the influencer, opting not to throw a punch and instead lead a patronising running commentary on how Sneako was "tough" for an influencer.

Once Strickland's enforced three-minute grace period was up, the MMA fighter took no mercy on his opponent, who did extremely well to stay on his feet until Forrest Griffin intervened. The sparring session that occurred on Friday, had been verbally arranged the day before when the two met at an event in Las Vegas.

Video: Sean Strickland destroying an influencer

Who is Sneako

Sneako, 25, has had a particularly controversial route to online infamy, being known in the past for his right-wing views and misogynistic, homophobic, and transphobic comments, which saw his YouTube channel of over two million subscribers deleted for repeated community guideline violations, and his Twitch account deleted within just two days of its creation.

Today, he operates on the streaming platform Rumble, to a reasonably large audience considering his online past. His previous feuds have included MrBeast, KSI, and even Kanye West, whom he worked with briefly for Kanye's 2024 presidential campaign. Sneako is also known for his close friendship with the infamously divisive brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate.

The influencer might think twice next time he opts to spar an ex-UFC champion, as the 'Tarzan' bloodied his nose and landed several brutal headshots within just seconds of starting his onslaught. Despite what may have appeared to be a humiliating ordeal for Sneako, Strickland ensured to praise the social media figure for not dropping to the canvas. After the fight, Strickland informed the popular streamer that he would have stopped if he had fallen down. Nevertheless, respect between the two was clear to see after the fight, and there was no bad blood between the two, apart from the blood dripping from Sneako's nose.

Video: The full sparring session between Strickland & Sneako

In typical fashion, Jake Paul even managed to find himself in the middle of the online aftermath, calling out Strickland for failing to drop "someone with no experience while going all out," before offering a $1 million wager to fight on camera. Strickland's response highlighted Jake's loss to "part-time boxer" Tommy Fury. Whether or not a fight between the two ever comes to fruition is doubtful, considering Jake Paul's track record of calling out fighters online.

This was Sean Strickland's first bout since losing the UFC middleweight title to South African Dricus Du Plessisby split decision last month, and perhaps Sneako was bearing the brunt of a man with vengeance on his mind, as he looks for a way to reclaim his title later in the year.