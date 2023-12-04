Highlights Tom Aspinall has criticised the direction of boxing, expressing his love for the sport but hating the current model and the lack of competitive fights among top boxers.

Aspinall takes issue with mismatched cards and the predictability of boxing fights, citing Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren's shows as examples.

Comparing it to the UFC, Aspinall argues that boxing lacks the dedication to highly competitive fights and fails to make the most of its talented pool of fighters.

UFC superstar Tom Aspinall has blasted two of England's top boxing promoters in a scathing review of the sport's direction. The 30-year-old is fresh off the back of a stunning knockout win against Sergei Pavlovich last month in a bout that confirmed him as the interim heavyweight champion.

Leading into that clash, there was no clear favourite, making it a mouthwatering tie between two fighters known for winning their fights early. But according to Aspinall, that level of unpredictability is sorely missing from a sport of which he considers himself a staunch supporter.

Tom Aspinall on boxing

“I am a massive boxing fan,” Aspinall told talkSPORT. “I absolutely love the sport of boxing. I absolutely can’t stand the boxing model. Hate it. I hate the way boxing is going at the moment because I love the sport of boxing. I love the science. I love the defensive techniques, which is amazing. I absolutely love watching actual classic, traditional boxers who are defensively brilliant — it’s my favourite thing. The way the sport is going at the moment is absolutely terrible.”

Aspinall takes issue with the prominence of mismatched cards, with the top boxers rarely getting around to fighting each other, despite constant talk of doing so.

“You can literally look at a card, you can look at an Eddie Hearn show, a Frank Warren show, any other promoter’s show and know — say there are 10 fights on – you can know at least eight of the winners before the bell rings on any of the fights, I can’t stand it. We’re talking about the top guys in the world, and none of them are fighting each other. What is this?”

'Day of Reckoning' boxing card

It is hard to disagree with Aspinall's assessment as we approach the 'Day of Reckoning' card, with Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn both key promoters for the event. On the 23rd of December, Riyadh's Kingdom Arena will play host to eight fights featuring some of the finest talent in the sport. However, at the time of writing, the shortest odds available are to be found between Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin, with the former still the odds-on favourite at 1/4.

Related What happened to Sefer Seferi? The man Tyson Fury fought on boxing comeback What happened to Sefer Seferi? The man Tyson Fury fought on his return to boxing

Half the fights feature 1/20 favourites, and were you to back Filip Hrgovic to beat Mark de Mori in Riyadh, the bookies are currently offering 1/50 on the former to win – the same odds you would get for backing Manchester City to end the Premier League in the top four this season.

While there are no foregone conclusions in sport, it is plain to see that many of boxing's biggest events do not have the same dedication to highly competitive fights as can be found in the UFC. The bookies could barely split Aspinall and Pavlovich before the pair met last month, and next Sunday's UFC fight night promises 10 clashes closer than anything on offer in Riyadh this month.

Boxing certainly has the talent pool to make for fantastic entertainment, but Aspinall could well be right to question whether or not its promoters are making the most of it.