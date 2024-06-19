Highlights 8 UFL players, including a former first-round NFL draft pick, have signed with NFL teams in recent days.

NFL franchises continue searching under every rock and inside every crevice to find difference-makers.

The success of players following Canadian Football League (CFL) stints gives credence to those coming from the UFL.

Now that the inaugural season of the United Football League (UFL) is wrapped up, some of the spring's best players are returning to the fall.

According to the UFL, eight different players have signed contracts with NFL franchises since the Birmingham Stallions defeated the San Antonio Brahmas 25-0 to win the league's championship on Sunday. Two other players are rumored to be inking deals, but those have not been confirmed.

The UFL, following a merger of the XFL and USFL, fielded eight teams and played a 10-week schedule without byes. Including USFL titles in 2022 and 2023, the Stallions have now won three consecutive championships, something no NFL franchise has ever done. The Kansas City Chiefs will be trying to change that in 2024.

Who Are The Players Coming To The NFL?

A former first-round pick is making his comeback

While offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith and defensive end Jonathan Garvin have not officially been picked up by the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys, respectively, many of their fellow league mates are already donning new digs. Kicker Jake Bates signed a two-year deal with the Detroit Lions earlier this week, and edge rusher Jalen Redmond joined the Minnesota Vikings yesterday.

The biggest name making the jump to the NFL ranks is cornerback Gareon Conley, who was selected No. 24 overall by the Oakland Raiders in the 2017 NFL Draft and landed with the Cowboys last evening. Conley never lived up to his draft status in three years with the Raiders and Houston Texans, but flashed back then and earned another shot after a quality season for the DC Defenders.

UFL to NFL: Players Signed This Offseason Position Player UFL Team NFL Team K Jake Bates Michigan Panthers Detroit Lions WR Daewood Davis Memphis Showboats Carolina Panthers RB Jacob Saylors St. Louis Battlehawks New York Giants OL Kohl Levao San Antonio Brahmas New York Jets CB Gareon Conley DC Defenders Dallas Cowboys EDGE Jalen Redmond Arlington Renegades Minnesota Vikings LB Willie Harvey Jr. St. Louis Battlehawks Dallas Cowboys G Liam Fornadel DC Defenders New England Patriots

As the league's scouting community continues to grow, teams are doing all they can to identify diamonds in the rough. It may not be likely any of these players will turn into superstars, but you never know. Former Miami Dolphins edge rusher Cameron Wake, a four-time All-Pro with 100.5 career sacks, began his career with the Canadian Football League's BC Lions before signing with Miami at age-27 in 2009.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: As of 2023, Cameron Wake was Pro Football Focus' top-graded undrafted edge defender and ranked top-10 in pressures in the PFF era. From 2009-2016, just Von Miller and Khalil Mack graded better than him at the position.

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton -- owner of 340 combined tackles from 2022-23 -- is the highest-profile CFL'er currently in the NFL. Doug Flutie, Joe Theissman and wide receiver Joe Horn made at least one Pro Bowl after beginning their careers in the CFL. One opportunity is all it takes for someone's life to change; for these players, this could be it.

