The UFL has some interesting rules that the NFL should consider adopting. In fact, the NFL has already taken a step in this direction by adopting the UFL's kickoff rule for the 2024 season.

A few more rules from the UFL's unique rule book could make for an even more thrilling NFL experience.

The UFL's first season kicked off on March 30 and ended on June 2 with the Birmingham Stallions winning the league championship. The league merged teams from both the XFL and USFL, creating a total of eight teams.

While the UFL's championship game wasn't really competitive, with the Stallions romping the San Antonio Brahamas 25-0, the high-intensity and fast-paced nature of UFL games has captured fans' attention.

The NFL should look into adopting some of the UFL's innovative rules to enhance the league. Here are five rules the NFL's competition committee should consider.

1 Overtime Rules - Each Team Gets Three Chances With The Ball

The UFL's overtime rules allow both teams to possess the ball multiple times.

© Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The UFL has an interesting overtime rule. Unlike the NFL's traditional format, where a coin toss can heavily influence the game's outcome, the UFL lets both teams possess the ball until a winner emerges.

Each team gets three attempts, and the one with the most successful conversions wins.

If the score remains tied after three attempts, the sides play under sudden death, until one emerges as the winner. This rule is much better than the NFL's.

The NFL's current regular-season rule involves a 10-minute period.

Each team has an opportunity to possess the ball, but if a team scores a touchdown on their first possession, they win immediately.

If the receiving team scores a field goal, the other team gets a chance to possess the ball and can win with a touchdown or tie the game with a field goal.

If both teams remain tied after one possession each, the game goes into sudden death, where the first team to score wins.

The NFL alters their rules for the postseason. In the postseason, there is a 15-minute overtime period that continues until a winner emerges, regardless of how much overtime the game will require.

Why the UFL's format is better for the game

For players, the UFL overtime format intensifies the strategic decisions and adds an extra layer of drama. Offenses need to execute under pressure, while defenses face a critical challenge to prevent crucial conversions. It’s like a strategic chess game on the football field, where each play has the potential to determine the outcome.

Fans would experience a quicker, more decisive ending to overtime. It adds to the emotional tension making the game a tad more exciting. It also ensures that skill and strategy decide games rather than a single coin toss.

2 Three-Point Tries and Tiered Extra Points

After scoring a touchdown, UFL teams can choose from three different scrimmage plays.

© Joseph Buvid-USA TODAY Sports

Another distinctive rule in the UFL is its approach to extra points. The UFL requires teams to earn extra points by getting into the end zone.

Teams can choose to go for a one-point conversion from the 2-yard line, a two-point conversion from the 5-yard line, or a three-point conversion from the 10-yard line. Coaches must declare their choice before the attempt.

Where it gets even more exciting is when there's an interception. If the defense scores by returning a failed conversion attempt, they earn the same points the offense was trying to achieve.

In the NFL, teams can kick an extra point from the 15-yard line, earning one point, or go for a two-point conversion from the 2-yard line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The NFL's two-point conversion success rate since 2015 sits at 47.5%.

To earn two points, a team can choose a two-point conversion by running or passing from the scrimmage line. If this attempt is successful, the touchdown's total receives an extra two points.

The current NFL rule doesn't favor as many high-scoring games as the UFL, because teams can only earn two extra points. However, the league claims to be doing everything to encourage high scoring. If they really want high-scoring games, then adopting the UFL's three-point tries is the way to go.

3 Double Forward Passes Are Legal

Teams can make two forward passes on a single play.

Both the XFL and USFL allowed the double-forward passes. Upon merging the leagues, the UFL adopted the rule.

The double forward pass rule allows teams to throw two forward passes in a single play.

However, the first pass must be completed behind the line of scrimmage for the second pass to be legal. If any of the passes are incomplete, the play is over and the team cannot progress.

In the NFL, each play allows for only one forward pass, and this pass must occur from behind the line of scrimmage. If the ball crosses the line of scrimmage, whether it's held or in the air, a forward pass is unlawful, even if the ball moves back behind the line before the pass.

In other words, the ball crossing the line of scrimmage stops teams from using it for another forward pass. To make a second forward pass, a team must first complete a lateral or backward pass. Dropping this pass results in a fumble.

One of the major reasons the NFL should consider this rule is the limited risks it poses. Since the NFL rule disallows a forward pass if the ball has crossed the line of scrimmage at any point, it places a greater risk on trick plays involving lateral passes.

The UFL’s rule limits this risk by not disqualifying the play as long as the ball remains behind the line of scrimmage before the second pass. The double-forward rule also allows for more offensive opportunities, which can further intensify games.

4 4th and 12 - An Alternative to The Onside Kick

UFL teams have an alternative option to retain possession in the fourth quarter.

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

In the UFL, teams can attempt onside kicks at any point in the game. However, if there is a tie or a team is trailing in the fourth quarter, they have an alternative option to maintain possession after scoring.

Instead of an onside kick, the team can choose to go for a fourth-and-12 play from their 28-yard line. Successfully converting this play allows them to keep the ball and continue their drive.

This rule is a genius way to keep the game competitive. It also spices up the final moments of a game. It would be absolute cinema to see this rule play out in the NFL.

Although the NFL's new kickoff rule has modified the onside kick, the league has said it will not provide an alternative to it. The league maintains the rule but limits “ambushes” by modifying it.

The new NFL kickoff rule states that a team must declare when they want to attempt an onside kick. This removes the surprise factor from it.

The element of surprise benefited teams such as the New Orleans Saints in their victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl 44. While the new rule will provide a fair and more exciting game, the NFL should have considered providing an alternative option to the onside kick altogether.

5 Coaches’ Super Challenge - One Per Game

UFL coaches have the opportunity to challenge any play.

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

At first glance, the Super Challenge seems like it's just a cool name for the NFL's regular challenge. But, there are significant differences. The super challenge permits UFL coaches to contest any play during the game.

The rule allows coaches to challenge false start penalties, pass interferences, and basically anything.

On the other hand, the NFL's challenge rule only allows coaches to challenge plays that pertain to ball possession, catches, feet in bounds, etc...

The NFL recently introduced three challenge opportunities for coaches. The former rule only allowed coaches a third challenge opportunity if the first two were correct. However, the new rule grants NFL coaches a guaranteed extra challenge.

Although the coach challenge rule in the NFL is decent, the fact remains that it doesn't cover all plays. So, it is inefficient to some extent.

The UFL's coach challenge only allows one challenge for each coach during a game, as long as the team has time-out left. However, that one opportunity allows the coach to challenge anything, including potential fouls.

While the super challenge is risky as you have just one all game, it makes it more strategic.

These types of decisions have the potential of creating a game-changing moment. It will be interesting to see how this rule plays out in the NFL.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.