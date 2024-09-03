Ugandan Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei has sadly passed away in a Kenyan hospital after reportedly being doused with petrol and set on fire by her ex-boyfriend. The 33-year-old - who finished 44th overall in the women's marathon in Paris last month - is thought to have suffered burns to more than 75% of her body.

Per BBC Sport, neighbours rushed to the aid of the athlete after the incident, which took place at her home in Endebess, western Kenya. Local police chief Jeremiah ole Kosiom explained to journalists how the argument is believed to have started.

"The couple were heard quarrelling outside their house. During the altercation, the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her."

The athlete's alleged attacker also suffered serious burns as a result of the altercation. According to the Daily Mail, a local Kenyan journalist has suggested that Cheptegei's ex-partner 'snuck into the compound at around 2pm on Sunday while Rebecca and her children were at church'.

The report continues: 'Upon returning, Dickson, who had procured petrol, began pouring it on Rebecca before he set her ablaze.'

A Quarrell Over Land Is Thought to Have Led to the Horrific Attack

Documents recently filed in the area show that Cheptegei had bought land in Trans Nzoia county in order to build a house and be closer to training facilities in the area. It is understood that this purchase may have been the reason behind the pair's dispute. Per Kenyan outlet The Nation, police discovered a five-litre jerry can, a bag, and a burned phone at the scene of the incident.

Aside from representing Uganda at the 2024 Olympics, where she recorded a time of two hours, 32 minutes and 14 seconds, Cheptegei also won gold at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Chiang Mai, Thailand, in 2022. She qualified for the Games by setting a personal best of two hours, 22 minutes and 47 seconds in the Abu Dhabi marathon that same year.

Confirming the attack, a statement from The Ugandan Athletics Federation read:

"We regret to announce that our athlete Rebecca Cheptegei, who competed at the Olympics has suffered severe injuries and is hospitalised at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret. This follows an incident involving her Kenyan boyfriend pouring petrol and setting fire to her."

A police investigation is underway into the attack, which marks the latest of a worrying number of attacks against athletes in the country. In October 2021, long-distance runner Agnes Tiro was stabbed to death by her husband, before fellow runner Damaris Mutua was strangled in the same town just months later. Last December, three-time Olympic steeplechaser Benjamin Kiplagat also lost his life in a similar attack in another region of the country.