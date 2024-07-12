Highlights Manchester United are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over Manuel Ugarte but are yet to make an official offer.

Ugarte is keen on joining Manchester United despite a lack of Champions League football.

Fabrizio Romano says Ugarte could be an 'easier' transfer compared to other midfield targets like Joao Neves.

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Paris Saint-Germain outcast Manuel Ugarte this summer and the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has suggested that the Uruguayan is not at the forefront of Luis Enrique’s plans next season and, as such, he’d be open to a switch to Old Trafford.

With Casemiro potentially leaving, there is every chance that Erik ten Hag - who recently signed a contract extension in M16 - will enter the market for a new defensive-minded midfielder. Ugarte has emerged as one of the options and that the Red Devils could attempt to sign in a potentially season-defining summer.

Man Utd Latest: Manuel Ugarte

Deal not as advanced as initially thought

Montevideo-born Ugarte, since his switch to the French capital last summer, has been reduced to sour grapes at times. A 21-cap player at international level, the ground-eating midfielder notched 37 outings - 25 in the league - across 2023/24, which equated to 2,449 minutes.

With Vitinha, Warren Zaire-Emery and Fabian Ruiz seemingly ahead of him in Enrique’s pecking order, the defensive midfielder - descirbed as being "world-class" by presenter Stephen Howson - looks set to leave Parc des Princes this summer, though Manchester United’s boardroom bosses are divided over making a move, as David Ornstein suggested on The Athletic FC podcast that a deal isn’t as advanced as first thought.

The Red Devils, per Romano, are in direct contact with his Ligue 1 employers over a prospective move over the summer months, but the English behemoths are yet to table an official approach, despite them being overly keen to find a midfield partner for Carrington graduate Kobbie Mainoo.

GIVEMESPORT sources revealed previously that United hope to agree a deal to sign the Uruguayan at a maximum price of £45m.

Romano: Ugarte Could Be Available This Summer

Midfielder not viewed as ‘crucial’ to PSG

When quizzed who Manchester United could get a deal done for from Joao Neves, Joao Gomes and Ugarte, Romano suggested the latter seems like the easiest move to get over the line this summer.

The football insider insisted that Ugarte, formerly of Sporting CP, is keen on a move to Greater Manchester - just like Dutch duo Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt - even without Champions League football to look forward to. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said:

“Yeah, Ugarte, at the moment, is probably the easiest name between the ones you mentioned, because Ugarte could be available in the summer transfer window as, for Paris Saint-Germain, he is not a crucial player. “He didn't have an easy second part of the season at PSG, Luis Enrique was not using him so much so the idea of Manuel Ugarte trying a different experience, if he has the possibility to go to Premier League, he's keen on that possibility. He’s keen on Manchester United and even without Champions League football for Ugarte, it’s something that he would be happy to do.”

Man Utd Lead Premier League Pursuit of Ferdi Kadioglu

Newcastle and Liverpool behind in the race

According to Calciomercato, Manchester United are leading the race for Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglu. An impressive string of performances at Euro 2024 for Turkey has seen the 24-year-old, born in the Netherlands, worm his way onto the radar of the Red Devils alongside the Premier League duo of Newcastle United and Liverpool.

Kardioglu (23/24) vs Shaw (22/23) - League Stats Compared Statistic Kardioglu (23/24) Shaw (22/23) Minutes 3,328 2,558 Goals/Assists 1/4 1/2 Pass success rate (%) 84.8 86 Key passes per game 1.4 1.1 Tackles per game 2 1.8 Interceptions per game 0.9 1.2 Dribbles per game 1.5 0.5 Overall rating 7.25 6.90

From Ten Hag’s perspective, there have been an array of issues in the left-back department, particularly last season. Tyrell Malacia, by virtue of his injury woes, failed to notch a single minute in 2023/24, while their longest-serving squad member, Luke Shaw, also struggled with his fair share of injury constraints.

