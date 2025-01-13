Manchester United, amid a season of major change, oversaw a memorable FA Cup win against Arsenal via an all-intense penalty shootout – and the actions of Manuel Ugarte and Lisandro Martinez after Martin Odeegard missed a penalty in regulation time have since gone viral.

Ruben Amorim’s men found a breakthrough seven minutes after the half-time interval after Bruno Fernandes, regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, put the icing on the cake of a wonderfully worked team goal.

Advantage to the visitors, it seemed, until Diogo Dalot slid in to produce a nonsensical challenge on Mikel Merino, earning himself a second yellow card in the process. That, of course, left Amorim and co. to re-work their tactics to keep themselves in the tie.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bayindir is the first goalkeeper, on record, to save a penalty in regulation time and a penalty shootout in one FA Cup game.

Things went from bad to worse for the 13-time Premier League champions as defender Gabriel steered, albeit via a deflection off Matthijs de Ligt’s leg, his effort home past Altay Bayindir and then came the penalty shout.

Kai Havertz fell to the floor after minimal contact with Harry Maguire, which prompted the latter to call the former "a cheating scumbag!” in response. Referee Andy Madley pointed to the spot but skipper Martin Odegaard missed the resultant spot kick.

Such was the nature of the affair, with plenty of post-match narratives riding on the outcome, Emirates Stadium endured a mix of emotions when Bayindir stretched down low to thwart the Norwegian creator-in-chief from 12 yards out.

The away contingent was sent into pandemonium as they understood that the men in dark blue still had a chance of extending their defence and securing passage into the next round of the oldest competition in football history.

Ugarte and Martinez had other ideas and, reminiscent to what Martin Keown did to Ruud van Nistelrooy in 'the Battle of Old Trafford', surrounded Havertz, who showed intent to follow up and prod home on the back of Bayindir’s stop.

As Arsenal attempted to shuffle back into their shape, footage from the stands showed the South American duo rushing to the former Chelsea man to highlight their overriding frustration at playing Madley in the first place.

As Fernandes and Noussair Mazraoui congratulated Bayindir for his miraculous save, the aforementioned pair had no other intentions but to get up in the German forward's face and shove him in retaliation to him going to the floor so softly.

Following the full-time whistle, Manchester United’s viral social media post, which included the one-word message of ‘Justice’, painted the picture of what can be considered a good day at the office for the Libson-born head coach and his entourage.

Amorim’s side will now play host to Van Nistelrooy’s Leicester City in the fourth round as they look to repeat the success of Erik ten Hag last season. The Foxes, amid a Premier League campaign lacking any sort of excitement, will want to spoil the party.