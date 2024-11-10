Key Takeaways The 10 ugliest football stadiums in history have been revealed and ranked.

British staples including Selhurst Park and Bloomfield Road are located in less pleasant areas.

One Champions League stadium is found on the top of a car park.

A football team's stadium is the heartbeat of any club. It should embody everything a fan needs to know about the club and provide supporters with the best matchday experience possible. Iconic venues like Old Trafford falling into disrepair is a travesty but also a reflection of Manchester United's current state.

While Old Trafford’s condition may be more disappointing than nightmarish, it’s far from the worst on offer globally. In fact, it even pales in comparison to some of the stadiums still in use within this country. With that in mind, we have compiled a list of the ugliest football stadiums in the world, using several key criteria to determine the rankings.

Ranking Factors:

Condition

Character

Overall Aesthetics

10 Bloomfield Road

Blackpool

Interestingly, Bloomfield Road is situated right next to a rather unexpected spa that is actually attached to the oddly shaped stadium. Blackpool has a reputation for being one of the most surprising teams to have made it to the Premier League, famously led by the charismatic Ian Holloway. However, there’s nothing amusing about their stadium.

The ground seems awkwardly positioned in a residential area, facing a Travelodge. While this hotel is convenient for travelling fans, it undermines the presence of the Blackpool FC Hotel located on-site. Bloomfield Road feels less like a dedicated football venue and more like just another attraction in the bustling seaside town of Blackpool.

Bloomfield Road Stadium Statistics Capacity 17,338 2024/25 Average Attendance 9,860

9 Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace

If you’re a fan of modern, easily accessible top-flight stadiums, you might want to think twice before visiting Selhurst Park. Over the years, players like Eberechi Eze and Ian Wright have shone on the pitch for Crystal Palace, but their brilliance has often been needed to distract from the stadium’s less-than-stellar reputation.

Inside, the venue is your typical football ground, and there isn’t much to complain about. However, its location is arguably one of the least favourable in the Premier League, making a visit more frustrating than enjoyable. That said, for dedicated Eagles fans, Selhurst Park is a cherished home, full of memories and passion for the club.

Selhurst Park Stadium Statistics Capacity 26,047 2024/25 Average Attendance 25,337

8 Stade Louis II

AS Monaco

Monaco's Stade Louis II is set beautifully along the Mediterranean, complete with elegant arches at one end, but it remains one of the least enjoyable football venues globally. Aside from the beautiful and picturesque views you can find on your visit, the stadium is built upon the worst possible structure. The field itself is found over a massive car park, resulting in a notoriously hard pitch that can make gameplay challenging.

Despite the stadium’s 18,523-seat capacity, local support is limited, and fans rarely fill the stands. Even during successful seasons, when the Ligue 1 side is performing impressively in Europe, the turnout remains sparse. This lack of atmosphere makes it difficult for the stadium to capture the energy and excitement typically found in other European venues, leaving visiting fans and players underwhelmed despite the stadium's unique architectural appeal. It is not the sort of home you'd expect the likes of Thierry Henry and Kylian Mbappe to have played in.

Stade Louis II Stadium Statistics Capacity 18,523 2024/25 Average Attendance 7,814

7 John Smith Stadium

Huddersfield

The John Smith Stadium in Huddersfield is certainly distinctive, though not in a flattering way. Its four arched stands and empty corners give it an awkward and unconventional appearance that sets it apart, but not for the right reasons. Opened in 1994, the stadium was once considered ahead of its time, but it now looks dated and quite unattractive.

While bold design choices can sometimes yield positive results, in this case, the John Smith Stadium feels more odd than innovative. Filling in the corners might improve its overall appearance, but with the club currently in League One, it seems unlikely that any significant renovations will occur anytime soon.

The John Smith Stadium Statistics Capacity 24,500 2024/25 Average Attendance 18,320

6 Priestfield Stadium

Gillingham

Gillingham's home ground, Priestfield Stadium, is quite unremarkable. It features four stands, one of which has two tiers, typical of a lower-league venue. Notably, the away section lacks a roof.

While this design choice might aim to unsettle visiting fans, it ultimately detracts from the overall aesthetic of the stadium, making it feel less appealing and somewhat unconventional. If all four stands were open like those in some European and South American stadiums, the venue might look more impressive, even though that wouldn't be practical given the UK's weather.

Currently, the away stand is temporary, despite having been in place since 2003. There's always the possibility of a roof being added in the future, but for now, Priestfield Stadium suffers visually due to its exposed design.

Priestfield Stadium Statistics Capacity 11,582 2024/25 Average Attendance 6,682

5 Kassam Stadium

Oxford

The Kassam Stadium, while functional, leaves much to be desired. It features three stands - the North Stand, East Stand, and South Stand - yet conspicuously lacks a West Stand. Instead, the area behind the goal is merely a car park, which detracts from the stadium's overall appeal. For a club competing in the Championship, one would expect a more complete structure with four stands to enhance the visual experience and accommodate more fans.

The absence of a stand behind the goal results in a lacklustre viewing experience, as balls frequently sail over the bar into the car park. Unlike other clubs with three stands, such as Rayo Vallecano, which have incorporated impressive wall designs, Oxford has not made similar efforts.

Adding a small stand behind the goal could significantly improve the Kassam Stadium's aesthetic and functionality, potentially elevating its standing and keeping it off a list of less desirable venues.

Kassam Stadium Statistics Capacity 12,500 2024/25 Average Attendance 11,453

4 Bosuilstadion

Royal Antwerp

Three out of the four stands at Royal Antwerp's home, Bosuilstadion, are what you may expect from the club wildly regarded to be the oldest in Belgium. Plain, basic and not inoffensive. And then there is the grand-stand, which could not look more out of place in a football venue if it tried.

The old 2,400-seat Stand 1 has been replaced by a modern facility with 5,600 seats, fully equipped with top-tier amenities. The new stand includes upgraded changing rooms for players and referees, a state-of-the-art media centre for the press, emergency service facilities, catering options available during both training and match days, multipurpose rooms, and VIP areas. It also offers 18 executive boxes, creating an elevated experience for supporters and corporate partners alike.

That explanation alone is enough to emphasise how the matchgoing fan's experience was not exactly high on the list of priorities when plans for the renovation got underway.

3 Blundell Park

Grimsby Town

Blundell Park presents a rather lopsided appearance, with its stands varying significantly in size and length, giving it an uncoordinated appearance. The stadium is in dire need of refurbishment, with several areas showing signs of deterioration, making it quite unappealing.

Opened in 1899, it’s impressive that Blundell Park has endured for so long, but while it is steeped in history and character, it struggles to meet the needs of modern football. Significant improvements are necessary to enhance its condition and usability. As it stands, Blundell Park is arguably the least attractive stadium in Britain.

Blundell Park Statistics Capacity 9,052 2024/25 Average Attendance 6,362

2 Mmbatho Stadium

Multiple South African Teams

Sometimes, the more simple things in life are the most beautiful. Someone should have told that to the architects who built the Mmbatho Stadium, which looks like it's trying to be different for the sake of it.

With a capacity of 59,000, this unique stadium would be one of the largest in the Premier League. Designed in 1981 by Israeli architect Israel Goodovitch as a tribute to a king, the stadium stands out for its unconventional design, featuring triangular stands behind each goal and blocks around the outer rim resembling solar panels.

Despite its size and originality, the venue was passed over as a 2010 World Cup host due to practical concerns and was even deemed unsuitable as a training ground. Without a dedicated home team, the stadium is used only occasionally for football matches and frequently hosts other events, such as concerts.

Mmbatho Stadium Statistics Capacity 59,000 2024/25 Average Attendance N/A

1 US Bank Stadium

Minnesota Vikings

Ranked as the 12th ugliest stadium worldwide in 2023, the US Bank Stadium resembles its namesake more than a venue for any sporting event. The Metrodome-inspired roof is not only awkward in shape and design but seems purpose-built to block sunlight from reaching players and fans alike.

Primarily used by the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings, the stadium finds its way onto this list as it has been chosen as a host venue for the 2025 Gold Cup, meaning stars like Alphonso Davies may well have to set foot on its turf.

Vikings fans insist that this stadium is a clear improvement over its predecessor, but it’s still far from iconic and unlikely to be a destination that players dream of.