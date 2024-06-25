Highlights UKAD deleted a statement announcing a four-year ban on Moises Calleros for cocaine use.

It is unclear why UKAD deleted the statement. But Calleros, a journeyman boxer, died earlier this year.

The ban on Calleros for cocaine contrasts with Ryan Garcia's one-year suspension for ostarine.

The UK Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD) deleted a statement it posted on social media indicating it had banned Moises Calleros from competing in boxing. The glaring issue with UKAD's statement was that the boxer was dead.

Calleros, a journeyman boxer nicknamed 'Taz,' fought mostly in his native Mexico aside from one bout — a 2023 contest against Galal Yafai at O2 Arena in London. It was a fight in which he was down once prior to a fourth round technical knockout loss.

In the deleted statement, UKAD said Calleros tested positive for cocaine — a prohibited substance — before the loss to 2020 Olympic gold medalist Yafai. Calleros, though, died March 1.

UKAD Deletes Statement

The Anti-Doping Agency said it had banned a dead boxer for four years

"Anti-Doping Rule Violation!" the since-deleted social media post began.

"Mexican Professional Boxer Moisés Calleros has been banned for four years, following Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) for the presence and Use of Prohibited substance, cocaine and its metabolite."

It is unclear why UKAD deleted the post, or if it indeed relates to the fact that Calleros passed away earlier this year, just months after the final fight of his 49-fight career — a first-round knockout win over Gerardo Verde in Ensenada, Mexico.

According to the Mexican-language publication AS, Calleros was found dead by his wife on March 1. AS reported that Calleros was preparing for a return to the ring but died aged 34 "from an alleged heart attack."

Though he was never a world champion, Calleros was a world title challenger having competed for the WBO interim minimumweight championship in 2017 — losing to Tatsuya Fukuhara in Japan. One year later he returned to Japan for a shot at Ryuya Yamanaka's WBO minimumweight title — the full championship — losing, this time, via retirement in the eighth round.

Calleros Ban is a Contrast to Ryan Garcia's Suspension From The Sport

There is no consistency to boxing

Though different drug-testing agencies, there is a clear discrepancy in the punishment handed to Calleros for cocaine use — a four-year ban from the sport, compared to the one handed to Ryan Garcia, which was a one-year ban backdated from the time he fought Devin Haney, in April.

This means that Garcia will be free to box again in April, 2025 — three years before Calleros would be due to return to the ring had he been alive and eligible for the erroneous suspension UKAD wanted to administer.

Despite the ban, Garcia will likely walk into a big fight as soon as he is able to return to the ring, as his star arguably shines even brighter for the beating he gave Haney, and his social media fame.