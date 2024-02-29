Highlights The UK Open returns this weekend, with a cool £600,000 prize money up for grabs.

The winner of the tournament, which will be crowned on Sunday, will take home a lovely £110,000, while the runner-up will win £50,000.

All the stars are out this weekend, with Luke Humphries, Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen, and Gerwyn Price all in action, as well as many, many more.

UK Darts have announced the prize money on offer for the contestants at this year’s UK Open. The tournament, which has been dubbed the ‘FA Cup of Darts’, is one of the largest televised events in the sport, with many of the stellar names taking part in this year’s event, including the likes of world champion Luke Humphries, defending champion Andrew Gilding, Michael van Gerwen, and Luke Littler, the teenager who shot to fame for his performances at the World Darts Championship in December 2023.

UK Open Schedule

Action on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

The tournament kicks off on Friday the 1st of March, with an afternoon session with Haupai Puha vs Jelle Klaasen and Sebastian Bialecki v Jenson Walker, as well as other match-ups taking place on the main stage. Several other clashes are happening across several other boards on the opening afternoon which lasts from 11am until 7pm.

The first evening session then takes over with the fourth round being played from 7pm. Saturday the 2nd of March sees the fifth round contested in the afternoon session from 12:45pm. Saturday’s evening session from 7pm, meanwhile, is the slot for the sixth round before Sunday the 3rd of March kicks off with the nitty-gritty of the tournament as the quarter-finals are held in the afternoon session from 12:45pm.

The UK Open will conclude in the evening session on Sunday the 3rd of March as the semi-finals and the final are held from 7pm.

Format of the UK Open

In this year's UK Open, there will be 160 players taking part, but they enter the action gradually. The tournament has an unseeded or “open” draw, hence the name. Qualifying matches are held in various locations around the country to determine which players make it through to the tournament proper.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic : The highest one-match average in UK Open history came in 2010 from Phil Taylor, who beat Kevin Painter 9-0 with an average of 118.66

The first round of the tournament consists of the 16 Riley qualifiers, eight Challenge Tour qualifiers, eight development tour qualifiers and the Tour Card holders ranked from 97 to 128 in the PDC Order of Merit. The second round sees the 32 winners from the first round joined by players ranked between 65 and 96 in the PDC Order of Merit. The 32 winners of the second round clashes are joined in the third round by players ranked from 33 to 64. From the fourth round until the final, the top 32 ranked players enter the tournament to join the 32 winners of the third round matches. Knockout matches continue until the final two players are left standing on the final Sunday.

Prize money for the 2024 UK Open

The winner will take home a cool £110,000

In total, the UK Open has a prize fund of £600,000, with the standalone winner of the tournament taking home £110,000. Players must reach at least the last 128 in order to qualify for prize money, with the top 96 in the world already being guaranteed a cash prize. Players must win at least one match to retain money from the tournament, with a last 128 spot earning a £1,000 prize.

UK Open Prize Money Last 128 £1,000 Last 96 £1,500 Last 64 £2,500 Last 32 £5,000 Last 16 £10,000 Quarter-Finals £15,000 Semi-Finals £30,000 Runner-Up £50,000 Winner £110,000

Advancing to the next round earns you £1,500. A last 96 victory means that the prize is increased to £2,500. Reaching the second day of the tournament means that the cash is increased to £5,000. Those in the last 16 will win £10,000. Every participant on the final day of the Open wins at least £15,000, with the semi-finalists getting £30,000. The losing finalist claims £50,000 while the overall winner scoops up £110,000.

All statistics taken from Wikipedia.