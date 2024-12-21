The exact time at which Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will walk to the ring for their highly-anticipated rematch has been revealed. The two rivals will meet again at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, having fought over 12 rounds at the same venue back in May.

On that occasion, Usyk took the spoils via split decision on the judges' scorecards. It was a close-run thing, though, and a rematch was always inevitable. As much as fans enjoyed the titanic battle, fight fans in the UK weren't happy with the start time of the first fight.

The contest didn't finish until after midnight, leading to a long evening for viewers who stayed up to take in the showdown to determine the best heavyweight on the planet.

Usyk vs Fury 2 to Start Earlier Than the First Fight

It won't be a late night for fans in the UK