Assuming there are no rain delays for the Japanese Grand Prix tomorrow morning, the 6th of April, the official start time has been confirmed.

Sky Sports’ coverage of the event will begin at 4:30am as they report from the iconic Suzuka International Racing Course, one of the world's most scenic tracks, but the race itself won't start for a couple hours after that.

If all things go to plan, the Japanese Grand Prix will get underway for fans in the United Kingdom at 6am; yet another early start for F1 fans in the UK. The first three races have all been very early starts, with Australia up first, China second, and then Japan third. However, it's worth noting, the start times do get later in the day from here on out.

Max Verstappen Takes Pole at Japan GP

The Dutchman stunned the McLaren duo