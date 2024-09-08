Key Takeaways Mykhailo Mudryk's career at Chelsea has been underwhelming, with only seven goals and five assists in his 62-game stint.

The winger faces tough competition at Chelsea with boss Enzo Maresca potentially crucial in revitalising his career.

Despite his ever-growing struggles, countryman Georgiy Sudakov believes Mudryk has the potential to win the Ballon d'Or.

As part of Chelsea’s influx of new faces during Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital’s ownership, Mykhailo Mudryk has often flattered to deceive since his transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk – which cost the Blues a whopping £88.5 million in the 2022/23 mid-season transfer window.

At Stamford Bridge, it’s difficult to stand out from the crowd thanks to the bloated nature of their squad – and boss Enzo Maresca, appointed in the summer on the back of Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking, could play a crucial role in revitalising the Ukraine international’s career, which is showing worrying signs of decline.

So much so that Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Maresca’s arrival could be a turning point for the man in question, who has completed just the solitary 90-minute match - against Servette in the UEFA Conference League Qualifiers - for his employers this term.

A poster boy of Ukrainian football, Mudryk – regarded as one of the most disappointing players in the English top flight last season – has the backing of his whole country, especially from international teammate Georgiy Sudakov.

Despite how torrid his start to proceedings in the Premier League have seemingly been, Byranka-born Sudakov has sung the praises of 23-year-old Mudryk, insisting that he has the ability to become a winner of none other than the prestigious Ballon d’Or.

Sudakov Believes Mudryk Can Become Ballon d’Or Winner

‘He has no upper limit’

Speaking to The Guardian about his nation’s disappointing Euro 2024 campaign, the ‘fear and grief’ of Russia’s invasion and Mudryk, Sudakov laid it all on the table. As for Mudryk, who – as alluded to – has endured a troubling start to life in the English top flight, his fellow countryman had nothing but kind words to say about him.

Sudakov, who has played alongside the Chelsea winger on 55 occasions across their respective careers for club (Shakhtar Donetsk) and country (Ukraine), has predicted that Mudryk’s best days are yet to come as there is ‘no upper limit’ to what he can go on to achieve.

In fact, the 22-year-old remains unwavering in his support for his compatriot and insisted that he could, one day, follow in the footsteps of some of the greatest footballers of all time – Lionel Messi, Johan Cruyff and Cristiano Ronaldo included – by winning the Ballon d’Or. He said:

“Mykhailo is an incredible player, he has no upper limit, and he can win the Ballon d’Or with his qualities, but everything depends only on him. I believe he will be able to show his best qualities. Ukraine is an incredibly talented country, and he is a great example for us to follow.”

Obviously, with the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony set to announce the latest winner at the end of October, Mudryk, 23, has not been involved. His teammate, Cole Palmer, has been enlisted as one of the 30 nominees for this year’s award – but the likes of Manchester City man Rodri and Real Madrid duo Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham are the current front-runners.

At the tender age of 23, Mudryk has every chance of becoming a great in the world of football – but whether he’ll get to the level of the aforementioned trio to become the world’s best footballer remains unknown. Sudakov, however, believes in his right-hand man.

Mudryk's 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Chelsea Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 1,581 13th Goals 5 =4th Assists 2 =7th Shots per game 1.1 8th Key passes per game 1 =5th Dribbles per game 1.3 5th Overall rating 6.67 13th

Mudryk’s Career For Club and Country So Far

The Ukrainian has 12 goal contributions in 62 games for Chelsea

When Chelsea managed to fend off competition from title-chasing Arsenal for Mudryk’s signature halfway through the 2022/23 campaign, there was a sense of relief and, perhaps, shock among members of the Stamford Bridge faithful.

Ever since, however, Mikel Arteta and his entourage may feel they've somewhat dodged a bullet by missing out on the former Shakhtar Donetsk wideman, who has scored two goals in his 23-cap international career for Ukraine.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mudryk was the third-fastest player in the 22/23 Premier League season, notching a speed of 36.63 km/h.

Justifying his mouthwatering fee was always going to be a tough ask – and, at the time of writing, the Ukrainian has not done that with his 62-outing stint in west London marred by an array of factors: his inconsistency, persisting struggles in front of goal and the ever-growing competition for places.

Since moving to Chelsea, the lightning-quick winger has only recorded seven goals and a further quintet of assists in his 62-game spell. During his stint at Shakhtar Donetsk, when he piqued the interest of some of Europe’s biggest sides, he was far more fruitful in front of goal, having netted 12 strikes and notched 17 assists in 44 outings.

What could complicate matters for Mudryk in the west of the capital is the summer arrival of ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho on initial loan from Manchester United, but Raheem Sterling’s season-long departure to Arsenal could, however, allow him to spring into life.

All statistics per WhoScored