Highlights The Denver Nuggets' financial constraints may see them struggle to keep key contributor Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free-agency.

Caldwell-Pope's elite shooting & defense make him a highly coveted free agent, leaving the Nuggets at risk.

The Nuggets may be forced to create some cap space by trading one of their starters.

After a premature – and disappointing – playoff exit in their title defense, the Denver Nuggets may now be faced with the harsh reality that one of their key role contributors in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope may no longer be with the team.

With the two-time NBA champion entering unrestricted free agency, league insider Mark Medina touts him to have a very robust market, which could see a plethora of championship-contending teams enter the fold to try and lure the 31-year-old.

But, with the Nuggets’ financial constraints, they may not be able to offer him a deal that other teams around the league with more capital could put on the table.

Must Find Way To Maintain Championship-Caliber Roster

Caldwell-Pope could walk away in free agency, Michael Porter Jr. could be traded

After this summer's off-season, the Nuggets roster may look vastly different from the one which won the 2023 NBA championship.

While the core of Nikola Jokic , Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon is all but certainly going to remain intact, the supporting cast around them may shape up differently, and potentially, be weaker in depth.

Expected to be one of the teams in contention for a title last season, Denver suffered a premature – and shocking - playoff exit in the Western Conference semifinals after falling in seven games to the Minnesota Timberwolves , where it was clear that they lacked that additional punch from their rotation depth than they had the season prior.

Denver Nuggets - Playoffs Performance Drop-off This Season Category 2023-23 Playoffs 2023-24 Playoffs PTS 113.5 102.2 OPP PTS 105.2 104.3 OFF RTG 118.2 109.5 DEF RTG 110.2 110.9 NET RTG 8.0 -1.4

One key piece that was missing was the bench contribution from Bruce Brown , who, last summer opted to leave the Nuggets, and now, there is an element of fear that they could lose another integral role piece in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who, if he declines his $15.4 million player option - which he is expected to do - will hit unrestricted free agency this time around.

But while the Nuggets should be prioritizing trying to re-sign the 31-year-old three-point threat, with him viewed as a great fit in Denver’s starting line-up, and highly coveted by head coach Mike Malone, they may have no choice but to let him walk away for nothing due to severe financial constraints.

Thus, strapped for cash due to four highly-paid starters, there are murmurs that the Nuggets could be forced to make some drastic changes, such as potentially moving on from a player such as Michael Porter Jr. to free up some finances, especially after he went missing down the stretch of the playoff campaign where he was virtually a non-factor after a stellar regular season outing.

Caldwell-Pope Has ‘Big Market’

Medina believes there will be a ‘big market’ for Caldwell-Pope, and as a result, this spells bad news for the Nuggets because, although they want to retain him, they do not possess the financial means to do so.

Consequently, for the Nuggets, the journalist strongly expects the 31-year-old to move on from the team, with his market value deemed to be with anyone who has a chance to contend for a title next season.

“There’s a big market. He's your ultimate glue guy role player that you want on a championship team. He's won championships. He's a three-and-D player, a great locker room guy. So, he's always going to fit on a team that already has a championship-constructed roster, and he is just that additional role player that can help with doing all types of things on the floor. It's tough because the Nuggets want to keep him, but this goes back to, teams that are over the tax, it's harder to keep your players. So he's going to leave the Nuggets – the market's going to dictate that, and he's going to have a lot of interest. Think of any team that has a possibility of winning a championship and that's his market. Some teams have more cap space than others, but, I wouldn’t be surprised that the teams that do have cap space make a run for him, and the teams that don't, try to make some moves to clear up space to get him.”

Elite-Level 3-and-D Player

Set career-highs in three-point shooting since joining the Nuggets

Caldwell-Pope was one of six Nuggets to average double-digit scoring this season, in which he averaged 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.

But his shooting efficiency is something that has remained very consistent since he entered the league as a rookie back in 2013, where he has shot at over 40 percent from the field in all but two of his 11 seasons, though even then he shot at 39 percent on both of those occasions.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - Career Three-Point Shooting Team 3PM 3P% 3PAr Detroit Pistons (2013-17) 1.5 33.4% .509 Los Angeles Lakers (2017-21) 1.8 37.8% .573 Washington Wizards (2021-22) 2.1 39.0% .568 Denver Nuggets (2022-24) 1.7 41.5% .600

Having split his career across four teams, he has seen improvements in his deep-range shooting at every stop, and in his two seasons in Denver, he has averaged beyond 40-percent from behind the arc for the first time, averaging 42.3 percent and 40.6 percent, respectively.

But, while he carries a long-range shooting threat in his arsenal, he also possesses elite-level defense on the other side of the ball, which has been argued to have been so good that it is close to being warranted as all-defense-worthy.

During the regular season campaign, he held his opponents to shooting only 44.3 percent from the field, while that figure rose slightly in the playoffs to 46.3 percent off of 6.3 defended field goal attempts, though his defensive assignments were arguably very tough, having to guard the likes of Anthony Edwards , Mike Conley , and D'Angelo Russell .

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's +7.5 plus/minus rating ranked second on the Nuggets behind Nikola Jokić (+8.6) last season.

Undoubtedly, Caldwell-Pope has been an instrumental contributor to the Nuggets' success over the past few seasons, and with his elite ability to both defend and attack to a high degree, he will be one of the most coveted free-agents on the market this summer, providing he declines his player option.

As such, some of the best teams in the NBA could be working behind the scenes to prepare an offer to the two-time champion that could sway him to join them, but for the Nuggets, it is crucial they find a way to make it work, and bring him back - their chances of going for title No. 2 may depend on it.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.