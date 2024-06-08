Highlights MMA prospect Raul Rosas Jr vows to break Jon Jones' record as the youngest UFC champ at 23 years old.

Rosas has time on his side, with 3 years and 122 days to accumulate wins and contend for a title.

Rosas returns to the Octagon for the toughest test of his career Saturday at a UFC Fight Night event on ESPN.

Jon Jones has many records under his belt, including becoming the UFC’s youngest champion in history at just 23 years old. He accomplished this feat back in 2011 when he took down MMA legend Mauricio “Shogun” Rua in the UFC 128 main event. Since this historic achievement, a handful of young and ambitious fighters have tried and failed to beat Jones’ record like pulling the sword from the stone.

Fighters like Darren Till, Sage Northcutt, and Maycee Barber set out to achieve this, but Jones’ milestone remains intact 13 years later. Now, Raul Rosas Jr, the youngest fighter on the UFC roster who notched his first UFC win at 18, still has his eyes set making history.

Eyes on the prize

Rosas Jr will turn 20 years old this October

Time is on the side of Rosas Jr. Jones won the belt at the exact age of 23 years and 242 days, giving the 19-year-old [from Saturday] 3 years and 122 days or [1458 days] to break the record. If Rosas fought at a consistent 120-day pace, he would accumulate 12 fights, which by then, could easily put him in position to contend for a title – even accounting for a loss or two as well.

In a UFC Fight Night event Saturday at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, Rosas returns to the Octagon for a bantamweight bout against Ricky Turcios on the main card — behind only the co-main and main events. Ahead of his fight, he told GIVEMESPORT.COM that he wants to break the Jones record.

"That’s the ultimate goal [to beat Jon Jones’ record]. After this fight [against Turcios] I hope [main events and more] is going to come my way.”

Raul Rosas Jr’s Career

MMA record: 8-1 (2 KOs, 5 SUBs), UFC wins: 2, Best win: Terrance Mitchell

Rosas Jr was born in the era of MMA normalcy. Traveling across many states, looking for sanctioned fights is now a thing of the past since the phenom has started fighting. He came up in a time when young fighters were introduced to the full array of Mixed Martial Arts disciplines from an early age. Cherry-picking techniques from individual arts to combine them into a personally preferred style is routine nowadays. In the past, almost every fighter specialized in a single skill; striking or grappling, and would try their best to mix it together organically. The few who did it best became champions.

Today’s UFC is about not only effectively mixing the arts, but taking training practices to heights never before seen. The immensely talented Rosas Jr is evolving with each passing challenge and putting in quality training time in between camps. After losing his first UFC fight last year, Rosas Jr bounced back with a round one TKO victory. Now, the blossoming prospect has the toughest test of his career staring him in the face, as Rosas is taking on TUF season 29 winner Turcios.

The fight will air on ESPN to a national audience and give casual fight fans a chance to be introduced to a potential future champion.