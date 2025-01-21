A number of UFC 311 athletes are facing lengthy medical suspensions from training and fighting following their participation in bouts at the first big pay-per-view event of the year, which took place on Saturday, the 18th of January at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

One of the lengthier medical suspensions that the California State Athletic Commission administered, which are relatively routine after most combat sports events whether mixed martial arts or boxing, was handed to Umar Nurmagomedov, who has been ordered to rest for a mandatory seven-day period after the event, with a possible suspension of up to 180 days unless he's cleared to return to sparring, and competition, from a physician.

This is on account of a fracture to his left hand — an injury that he detailed with photographs on his official social media accounts.

UFC 311 Medical Suspensions

A number of fighters have been told to take 6-month breaks