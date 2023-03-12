Aston Villa manager Unai Emery will be 'frustrated' that he isn't getting more out of January signing Alex Moreno, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 29-year-old hasn't been a guaranteed starter for Aston Villa since joining the club in the January transfer window.

Aston Villa news - Alex Moreno

Moreno signed for Aston Villa from Spanish club Real Betis in January for a fee of £13m, as per MailOnline.

Since joining the club, Moreno has made seven appearances, starting just three times for the Villans.

The 29-year-old has admitted he's been a little 'surprised' by Emery's methods so far. He said: "I was very surprised by how he analyses the matches, what he wants from each player, from the team… He gives you a lot of information, but when you arrive at a new site that information helps you a lot, that’s very important.”

Moreno has only completed a full ninety minutes once in a Villa shirt, with established defender Lucas Digne competing with him for a starting place.

The signing of Moreno was necessary considering Digne's injury record. Since joining Villa, the French defender has been sidelined on four occasions in just over a year, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Jones said about Moreno?

Speaking on whether Emery has been fully convinced by Moreno as of yet, Jones has confirmed that the Villa manager has full faith in him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He's got a lot of faith in him. He convinced him to sign. I think you've got to remember just because someone's shouting and hollering at someone, that doesn't necessarily mean that he doesn't want them to play for the club anymore.

"If anything, it's that he's frustrated he's not getting more out of him because he rates him so highly."

How does Moreno compare to Digne?

Taking a look at Digne and Moreno defensively, the former leads the way in tackles, interceptions, and clearances per 90 minutes this season, as per FBref.

However, it's a different story looking at the pair in an attacking sense. Moreno has managed more shot-creating actions, more carries into the final third, and one assist. Digne, despite playing significantly more than Moreno, is yet to provide an assist this season in the Premier League.

It's certainly a small sample size to judge Moreno from, but the early signs are showing that he can be effective going forward for Villa, whilst potentially needing to brush up on his defensive side of the game.