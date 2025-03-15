Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has reportedly asked club sporting director Monchi to do "everything possible" to bring Real Betis star Isco to Villa Park this summer, according to Fichajes.

The 32-year-old signed for Los Verdiblancos in 2023 and has since made over 50 senior appearances for the club. Previously a mainstay in a dominant Real Madrid side for a total of nine seasons, Isco's name carries plenty of weight, as do the five Champions League titles on his resume.

Landing the Spaniard could be an impressive statement move from the Villans, who have been gradually putting together a team of high-profile players, which currently includes the likes of Marcus Rashford, Marco Asensio and Emiliano Martinez.

Villa Chasing Move for Spanish Ace Isco

The midfielder could bring invaluable experience to Villa Park

As per the report from Fichajes, Aston Villa are among those "most interested" in completing a deal for Isco, who has been a prominent leader for Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis.

Injuries have hampered his playing time, though his influence as team captain has been felt both on and off the pitch for his side. This term, Isco has totalled 18 appearances in all competitions, registering eight goals and four assists in the process.

Isco vs Morgan Rogers - 2024/25 Statistics comparison Metric Isco Rogers Appearances 12 28 Minutes Played 897 2,336 Goals 5 7 Assists 2 4 Shots per 90 2.01 1.73 Key Passes per 90 3.0 1.42 Successful Take-Ons per 90 1.5 2.0

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Isco has missed 34 games due to injury in two seasons at Real Betis.

Emery is thought to be desperate to bring the "magical" midfielder to the English Midlands, and his experience could be an immense boost to the development of star talents Morgan Rogers and Jacob Ramsey.

Real Betis are equally desperate to retain the player though, given his importance to the team. Fichajes have noted that the La Liga outfit will do "everything possible" to ensure the player remains at the Benito Villamarin, which could involve renewing his current agreement that is set to expire in 2027.

Elsewhere, Marco Asensio has enjoyed a promising start to his loan spell, and Ben Jacobs has exclusively revealed on GIVEMESPORT that Aston Villa are eager to make his stay permanent. Having found success with the 29-year-old, the English club could be hoping to replicate the formula with another Spaniard in Isco next.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 15/03/2025