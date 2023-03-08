Aston Villa winger Bertrand Traore has attracted 'plenty of interest' from other clubs, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Traore has fallen down the pecking order at Aston Villa and,since returning from a loan spell in Turkey, the 27-year-old hasn't appeared for the Midlands club this year.

Aston Villa transfer news - Bertrand Traore

Traore signed for Aston Villa for a fee of £17m back in 2020, as per Sky Sports.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a hugely impressive season for The Villans when he first joined the club, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists in the Premier League.

Since then, Traore has made just nine appearances for the club and is yet to appear for Villa this season, after returning from his loan spell during the January transfer window.

Following the conclusion of the January transfer window, Villa manager Unai Emery revealed how he was confident Traore would play a part for the club before the end of the season. He said: "I am sure about his quality and how much he can help us from now until the end of the season."

However, Traore is yet to play even a minute since returning to Villa Park, as per FBref.

What has Jones said about Traore?

When asked whether Traore would have a future at Villa beyond this season, Jones confirmed that the Burkina Faso winger has previously had plenty of interest in him and it's something that will be discussed at the end of the season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I don't know his own feelings on this situation, but I do know there's been plenty of interest in him previously. At the end of the season, they are going to discuss this situation.

"I imagine, as part of that process for him, he will have to carefully assess what other options are coming onto the table to decide what he wants to do from here. It doesn't seem like a great spot for him at the moment."

Should Villa be looking to offload Traore?

With Traore earning approximately £63,000 a week from a contract that expires next summer, it would make sense for Villa to try to find him a new club in the upcoming window.

The money saved on wages could be better spent elsewhere considering his lack of game time over the last couple of seasons.

If they don't sell him in the summer, then he could leave on a free transfer next year, so it makes sense to try and recoup some of the fee they paid for him.