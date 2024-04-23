Highlights Unai Emery has reportedly signed an extension at Aston Villa until 2027.

Fans have embraced Emery's leadership and they will hope for future success with a Champions League spot on the horizon.

Villa's owners liken Emery to Man United's Sir Alex Ferguson.

Unai Emery has reportedly committed his future to Aston Villa by agreeing on a new deal that will take him up until 2027 - with the club hoping that he will become their very own "Sir Alex Ferguson" with the Scot producing an outstanding 26 years at Manchester United.

Emery took over at Villa Park when Steven Gerrard was sacked back in October 2022 with Villa in 17th, and having achieved vast success with the Birmingham-based outfit, they managed to secure a Europa Conference League place on the final day of the season to mark their first continental tour in over a decade that had seen them relegated to the Championship.

But this season has been even more fruitful, and with the one-time European Cup winners currently sat in fourth and favourites to qualify for the Champions League, the fans adore Emery - with that bond set to grow even stronger with a new contract until 2027, according to David Ornstein.

Unai Emery: Aston Villa Contract Latest

Emery has been the main man for Villa's renaissance in the past 18 months

The report states that whilst Emery's work has seen him linked to a number of vacancies elsewhere in Europe, the former Arsenal boss has taken proactive steps to end any notion of a move away by committing his future to the club for at least another three years.

Villa intend to sit down with Emery in the summer to prolong his terms beyond that date, though it will be a starting point for now - and owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens are certain that he can be their own version of Alex Ferguson, who won 13 top-flight titles with Manchester United over a 26-year period.

It's an incredible turnaround over the past 18 months, with practically the same squad that Gerrard had in his time in the west Midlands - with only the signings of Alex Moreno, Jhon Duran, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres making long-term impacts under Emery's belt after some strong summer recruitment.

Aston Villa's Champions League Hopes

It's been a season to remember for Aston Villa fans

Villa are six points ahead of Tottenham in the race for the top four, though Spurs do have two games in hand - yet with three of those being against the current top three, there is every chance that Villa will enter the final four games of the season in a better position than their division rivals.

It would mark a first European Cup/Champions League campaign since 1982/1983 - the season after they won the trophy - and from there, Villa can start to attract top-class players to strengthen their grip and potentially gatecrash the 'Big Six' in the same way Newcastle and Leicester have done over the past decade.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Unai Emery has won 44 of his 77 games in charge of Aston Villa

Emery's style of play, coaching and the ability to get the best out of his players has been second to none since he made the move to Villa, with players such as Ollie Watkins, Leon Bailey, Douglas Luiz and John McGinn in particular starring in what has been the best season of their careers so far under the Spaniard - and with that in mind, Villa chiefs will be hoping that Emery can be their 'Sir Alex Ferguson' character.

