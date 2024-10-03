Key Takeaways Aston Villa secured a big win in the Champions League against Bayern Munich, with Jhon Duran scoring the only goal of the game.

Duran has been in great form at the start of the 2024/25 season, and is looking to start for Villa ahead of Ollie Watkins.

Although Emery could choose to start both strikers, the partnership hasn't flourished in the past, which means a difficult choice needs to be made.

Aston Villa's first home match of Champions League football in 41 years proved to be a dream for supporters, as they scored late on against Bayern Munich to secure all three points. Jhon Duran was their saviour on the night, coming off the bench to catch a backpedalling Manuel Neuer off guard from distance.

The Colombian striker's goal sent fans in attendance wild, but his effort will come as little surprise to any Premier League fan. The 20-year-old has frequently come off the bench to make an impact in games, discovering a scoring touch of late which is unmatched by many forwards in the league presently.

That includes his teammate, Ollie Watkins. Although widely regarded as one of the best forwards in the English top flight, Villa's first choice striker hasn't come close to matching Duran's output offensively. And that puts Unai Emery in a difficult position of yet again deciding whether he might be better off trusting the more in-form player right now, having been confronted with the same problem earlier in the season.

Duran and Watkins' Starts Compared

Colombian is way ahead for goals

As mentioned, Duran has started the season like a man with a point to prove. Linked with a move to West Ham and Chelsea over the summer, he's seemingly vowed to show exactly why he was worth the sum that Villa were holding out for during the transfer window.

Four goals off the bench is level with what Watkins has managed since the campaign commenced in August, but the super-sub has reached that total in a fraction of the minutes played. Currently, he is averaging a Premier League goal every 39 minutes, which is a better record than Erling Haaland, a man regarded as the best striker in world football.

Jhon Duran and Ollie Watkins Premier League Statistics Compared Stat Jhon Duran Ollie Watkins Minutes Played 157 446 Goals 4 4 Assists 0 2 Goals per 90 2.29 0.81 Minutes per goal 39 111 Goal conversion 40% 29%

Throw in what he has done in his most recent game against Bayern Munich too, and Duran's omission from Villa starting line-ups becomes even more difficult to justify. Although he only has one goal to his name in Europe's premier competition, he was desperately unlucky to also see a goal disallowed in the club's first game back in the competition against Young Boys, which would have made him the club's top scorer in the tournament so far.

It's not to say either that Watkins' start has been lacklustre either. Two assists, combined with his four Premier League goals, highlights his ability to link-up with his teammates. Factor in his understanding of Emery's system and how his teammates operate on the pitch, and it then becomes difficult to say he should make way for the young hot shot who has burst onto the scene.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Jamie Vardy (0.67) has a better goals per shot record in the Premier League this season than Jhon Duran (0.40). Ollie Watkins is 18th (0.29).

Why Not Start Watkins and Duran Together

Emery has only fielded the duo from the first whistle twice before

The logical question most fans will move ask is why not start both players together? After all, if you have Watkins playing off Duran, linking play and dropping deep while the latter makes gut-busting runs in behind opposition defences, you might have the recipe for a deadly striker partnership.

However, history tells us that this may not be the best option for Emery moving forward. The pair have started up front in the same team on two occasions - against West Ham and Crystal Palace during the 2023/24 season - and Villa didn't walk away with a win in either of those matches. They drew 1-1 with the Hammers and were thrashed 5-0 by Palace in the final match of the season.

Duran has developed into a much better player in recent weeks, so it might be worth trialing the experiment again. But if Emery only wants to start one out-and-out centre-forward in games moving forward, it then means he has to pick between the £160k-per-week duo. An unenviable task for any Premier League manager.

Monchi: Duran 'Thinks he is Better Than Watkins'

Interest could see striker look for starting role elsewhere

Close

For the moment, Duran seems to be content with coming off the bench and making an impact for Villa when needed. But if the form continues and if Emery continues to stick with Watkins, that could lead to his in-form back-up becoming dissatisfied with his present role.

Interest in his services is still high, with both West Ham and Chelsea keen on signing him in 2025 off the back of his current form. And Villa's President of Football Operations, Monchi, has admitted that Duran is keen to make that role his own as he believes he is better option than Watkins.

"He [Emery] is very confident with Jhon Duran. Very confident. He thinks in the next years he can become one of the best strikers in the world. He is 100 per cent convinced. But what is the problem? We have also Watkins and Duran wants to play. He thinks he is better than Watkins. "That is normal because every player thinks he is better than their teammates. To manage Ollie Watkins and Duran is not easy but at the end it is the best for the team. If you have two big strikers it is better than only one."

Keeping both of Villa's forwards happy will be one of Emery's biggest challenges during the 2024/25 term. If he doesn't get it right, then it could lead to one of their best players of the season exploring his options.