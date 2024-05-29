Highlights Unai Emery has just led Aston Villa to their best season finish since 1996 in the Premier League.

The Birmingham side will make their Champions League debut next season.

ESPN writer Mark Ogden suggests Emery's success at Villa proves he is an 'elite coach'.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has been labelled as an ‘elite coach’ who has done a ‘fantastic job’ in Birmingham by ESPN writer Mark Ogden.

This season, Emery took Aston Villa to fourth in the Premier League, their highest league finish since 1996.

The Villans are now preparing for their Champions League debut next year under Emery, after announcing his contract renewal until 2029.

After joining the club in 2022, Emery helped Villa escape the relegation zone in his first season and was nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Season Award.

This year, the Birmingham side returned to European football under Emery and reached the Europa Conference League semi-finals, where they lost to Olympiacos 6-2 on aggregate.

Next season, Villa will be making their first appearance in UEFA’s premier club competition since 1982, when they participated in the European Cup.

Emery ‘One of the Best’ in Europe

The Spaniard has done a fantastic job at Aston Villa

Emery, after his successful stint with Aston Villa, received praise from ESPN’s Ogden. Speaking on Sky Sports' Back Pages podcast, he was full of admiration for the 52-year-old:

“Unai Emery is an elite coach. He's one of the best coaches in Europe. And he obviously had a difficult time at Arsenal. Maybe he went there when the club was in a state of flux, and it was an impossible job for most managers. “Had a difficult time at PSG as well, but, you know, he rebuilt his reputation with Villarreal, almost took the Newcastle job before Eddie Howe took it and then his tenure at Aston Villa, again, he’s done a fantastic job.”

Earlier this season, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was also full of praise for his compatriot, saying Emery has done a ‘remarkable’ job at Aston Villa.

Unai Emery's managerial record with Aston Villa (2022-24) Matches 83 Wins 44 Draws 16 Losses 23 Points per match 1.78

Emery's Top Coach Argument Settled

Ogden says that Emery’s performance at top clubs like PSG or Arsenal may suggest he is not among the ‘top level’ coaches in Europe, but his recent success with Villa should close the argument.

He said:

“Now, there's an argument suggesting that Unai Emery is a manager or a coach that is just beneath the absolute top level, and which is why maybe he has not succeeded at the absolute top clubs. “Aston Villa are a very big club, and he's gone in there, and he’s rebuilt the club, he’s rebuilt confidence, he’s just taking them to that extra level, which nobody quite expects.”

Three-time Europa League winner with Sevilla, Emery failed to bring silverware to the Emirates in his 17 months at Arsenal as he finished fifth in his debut Premier League season with the Gunners.

After a winless run of seven games, he was eventually dismissed by the club in November 2019.

