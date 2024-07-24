Highlights Aston Villa boss Unai Emery eyes Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix as a potential transfer target.

Felix is a "dream target" for Emery to improve the squad; and Villa are looking for the attacker to make the move back to the Premier League.

Despite not meeting his peak at Chelsea, Felix's addition would offer Villa a top-tier option in a three-man attack.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery will look to improve his squad ahead of the transfer deadline in August after dragging the west Midlands outfit to the Champions League last season - and one player that they are looking more likely to move for is Joao Felix, with Michael Bridge exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that the Atletico Madrid star 'hugely admired' by Emery.

Felix has struggled with life in the Spanish capital since his move in 2019, racking up just 96 La Liga appearances for the club in three-and-a-half seasons before a half-season loan move to Chelsea and a year-long move to Barcelona just weeks later. But he could make the move back to the Premier League in the near future, according to Bridge - who believes that Villa have decent money to spend after their transfer business this summer.

Joao Felix Has Been Linked With Aston Villa

The Portuguese attacker could return to the Premier League

Felix was linked with a move to Villa on Monday by Fabrizio Romano - and the Italian journalist developed that story on Wednesday afternoon with his report stating that Villa were keeping 'contacts active' for the Portuguese attacker, stating that he is the 'dream target' for Emery.

Joao Felix's La Liga statistics - Barcelona squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 =7th Goals 7 =3rd Shots Per Game 2 =4th Dribbles Per Game 1 =4th Match rating 6.85 10th

Any deal won't come cheap given that he joined Atletico for £113million back in 2019 - which was the fifth-most expensive deal in football at the time - but it's likely that Atletico would garner nowhere near what they paid for his services after an uninspiring couple of seasons away from the club on loan at Chelsea and Barcelona respectively.

Bridge: Emery a "Huge Admirer" of Joao Felix

Emery has been a long-term manager in La Liga

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Bridges stated that Emery was a huge admirer of Felix - and with Villa having recouped two huge fees for Douglas Luiz and Diaby, there is a lot of money still to spend. He said:

"What we do know is that Unai Emery wants a number ten. He's a huge admirer of Joao Felix. He's only 24, amazingly, but he's also wanted by his former clubs Benfica and Barcelona, so that's one to keep an eye on. "But I mean, people are saying Villa have spent a lot, but they've also recouped a lot as well, and they're on the cusp of selling Moussa Diaby to Al-Ittihad for £50milion. So they have spent a lot, but they've brought a lot in as well."

Emery Could Unlock Felix's Potential

The Spaniard has a track record of improving talents

Villa's imminent sale of Diaby does mean that they are in the market for another elite attacker to go alongside Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey in the three-man attack - and his catalogue of clubs and achievements already means that Felix would undoubtedly be a top signing for the Champions League outfit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Felix has made 41 appearances for Portugal, scoring eight goals.

Felix admittedly wasn't at his best for Chelsea in his loan spell at Stamford Bridge back in 2022/23, but that was their worst season this side of the century and the club's players almost all failed in their tumultuous campaign under Graham Potter and Frank Lampard.

The Portuguese star did bring some flair to west London, and as such, Villa boss Emery could unlock his potential as he has started to do with players such as Watkins, Douglas Luiz and John McGinn in the past two years.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. 24-07-24.