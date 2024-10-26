Aston Villa host Bournemouth this afternoon at Villa Park, with a chance to move level on points with second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League, and Unai Emery has once again opted to pick Ollie Watkins over Jhon Duran, surely infuriating the latter further after his outburst in midweek.

Duran was finally rewarded for his exceptional early season form with a place in Villa's starting eleven against Bologna in the Champions League on Tuesday night, and the maverick number nine headed home the Villans second of the night, helping Emery's side to a comfortable 2-0 victory. However, the Spanish head coach hooked the 20-year-old minutes after his goal, prompting the forward into a tantrum on the home team's bench.

With the strike against Bologna his seventh goal in all competitions already this season, he certainly has the right to be frustrated by his lack of game time. Not entrusted to start a single league game by Emery thus far, Duran's red-hot form is going largely without reward.

News that he's been sidelined once again in favour of Watkins will certainly not lighten the former Chicago Fire man's mood.

Emery has chosen to deploy Watkins down the middle for the visit of the Cherries, with Jacob Ramsey and Morgan Rogers in behind the Englishman. While Watkins did manage a prolific 2023/34 campaign, netting 27 goals in all competitions for the West Midlanders, he's started the new season slightly off his best, scoring five times in 11 appearances.

Duran is arguably in better form than his counterpart at the present moment, and surely is deserving of a Premier League look-in from the beginning, either alongside Watkins or in place of him.

Having had a move to West Ham fail to materialise in the summer, the Colombia international is likely close to feeling regretful about not finding a move which would've seen him garner more regular playing time. If he continues to not be granted a starting birth at Villa Park, it's not unfeasible to suggest he may begin itching for a departure come January.

Statistical Comparion 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Duran Watkins Appearances 23 37 Goals 5 19 Assists 0 13 Shots Per 90 3.79 2.99 Expected Goals Per 90 0.38 0.47 Touches in Oppositions Penalty Box Per 90 5.09 6.02 Key Passes Per 90 0.75 1.26

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 26/10/2024