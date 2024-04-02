Highlights Aston Villa suffered a major injury blow when Ollie Watkins was forced off against Wolves.

The England star had to come off at half-time in his side's 2-0 win over their rivals in the Premier League.

Unai Emery has now shared the latest injury update on his star striker ahead of Villa's trip to the Etihad to face Manchester City.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has issued an update on Ollie Watkins' availability ahead of their trip to title-chasing Manchester City in midweek after the striker went off at half time in the 2-0 win against Wolves at the weekend.

Watkins has been one of the Premier League's best players this season, ranking behind just Erling Haaland in the top scorer rankings with 16 goals to his name - and he'll be hoping to hit 20 by the time the season finishes with Villa in the hunt for a spot in the Champions League. Watkins has recorded the most G/A (Goals and Assists) of anybody in the division this season, and seems a fine asset for England to take to Euro 2024 in the hopes of ending their 58-year-wait for a major honour.

But his injury late in the first half against Wolves saw him substituted at the interval for young striker Jhon Duran, which sparked massive fears amongst fans of both Villa and the Three Lions with the tournament in Germany set to get underway in just over two months' time. And Emery claims that the striker will be out for the trip to the Etihad, though he is in contention for the weekend's home visit of Brentford.

What Unai Emery Has Said About Ollie Watkins' Injury

The England star could return sooner than expected

Speaking ahead of Aston Villa's trip to Manchester City on Wednesday evening, Emery admitted that Watkins would miss the tie against Pep Guardiola's men, but there could be a chance for him to come back at the weekend - which not only helps their preparation in the Premier League, but the Europa Conference League, too.

He said: "They will not be available for tomorrow. They have small injuries. Jacob Ramsey is not getting better like he wants. We are not in a hurry with him. For tomorrow he will not be available.

"With Ollie, it is more or less the same. Ollie’s injury is a small injury, with some days rest, maybe he could be available for the next match."

Ollie Watkins Is Vital to Aston Villa's Champions League Chances

Aston Villa are still in with a shout of qualifying for the Champions League next season

The striker will be out for this game but in a clash where Villa are less likely to pick any points up anyway, it's one of the only games that you would wish Watkins to miss if it means being fit for the rest of the season.

As aforementioned, Watkins has registered 26 goals and assists combined in the Premier League this season; more than any other player. The striker has been pivotal to what was originally a league title push, and though Villa naturally dropped out of the top three due to the sheer quality Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City possess, even a place in the top four is still arguably the achievement of the season throughout the division.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ollie Watkins needs just five more goals in all competitions to beat his best ever goalscoring season, with his current tally (22) closing in on the 2019/20 season he produced for Brentford (26)

They have eight games left in a straight shootout with Tottenham for a top four place, with both clubs able to pick up a maximum points tally of 83 - and his availability could be key to welcoming some of Europe's biggest teams to the West Midlands next season.

Villa still have to face the top three, whilst trips to Brighton and Crystal Palace won't be easy. But there is a renewed hope that if Villa can battle their way through the tough games, they could secure a top four spot against the odds.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 02-04-24.