Aston Villa are a team in hot form, and came into their home Premier League clash with Manchester United with confidence after their first UEFA Champions League win of the season over Bayern Munich , as Jhon Durán ’s audacious strike rifled into the top corner to seal all three points.

Whilst their 0-0 stalemate with United over the weekend brought the temperature down a notch, their top four charge still remains firmly on, as they go into the international break level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea .

One key talking point of the game, though, was the substitutions made by Villa manager Unai Emery , with Leon Bailey being replaced by the in-form Duran, which saw the Colombian and Ollie Watkins lead the line together for the first time.

However, it also brought about some concerns over their strength in depth on the right-hand side.

Villa Lack Depth on the Right Wing

There is no clear replacement behind Leon Bailey

Villa fans have been crying out to see Watkins and Duran – who just signed a new extension to remain with the club until 2030 – play alongside each other, and while it is certainly an exciting partnership on paper, there were questions raised about how it changed the shape of the team in their outing over United, which ultimately saw them unable to break the deadlock.

But the bigger issue is a lack of depth in the right-wing position.

With Bailey struggling to replicate his form from the 2023-24 campaign, where he had 10 goals and nine assists in 35 outings, he was the man to make way for Duran, which forced that change in shape.

The 27-year-old has also struggled with injury, so much so that he was left out of Jamaica's squad for the upcoming international break.

In his six Premier League outings so far this season, Bailey has played the full 90 minutes just once, and has just the lone assist to his name, while he has also registered six key passes.

In Bailey's absence, Villa have experimented with both Jaden Philogene and skipper, John McGinn on that side, though neither have yielded any greater success. Philogene is much more comfortable when operating on the left-hand side, and the Scotsman is more valuable to the team in a central midfield role. In the two games in which he started on the left, McGinn struggled to have any real impact.

John McGinn - 2024-25 Premier League Statistics Opponent Position Goals Assists Shots Key Passes Dribbles West Ham (A) AML 0 0 2 0 0 Arsenal (H) ML 0 0 0 0 0 Leicester (A) ML 0 0 1 0 2 Everton (H) AMR 0 0 1 1 2 Wolves (H) AMR 0 0 1 0 0

Monchi Needs to Find a Solution in January

Villa should reignite their interest in Villareal's Álex Baena

With Villa currently residing in sixth place in the UEFA Champions League table, fifth in the Premier League, and still in all cup competitions, they could be in for a long season, with upwards of 50 games potentially to be played.

As a result, squad rotation - and depth - will be particularly important, which is why Villa's President of Football Operations Monchi should be seeking to bring in another right-winger in January.

Villa have reportedly taken an interest in 17-year-old Bristol Rovers winger, Kofi Shaw, though that interest is shared by Leeds United, who are desperately looking to bring in new attacking talent after the losses of Crysenio Summerville and Georginio Rutter during the summer transfer window.

Having made his debut on matchday 46 last season, he has gone on to break into the first team squad, featuring in four games this season, totaling 186 minutes, already scoring his first goal, which came in the EFL trophy against Tottenham Hotspur U21s.

While he has caught the eye of Villa, he is still a very young prospect, and so they could turn their attention to a more established player in January that can make an instant impact.

As such, re-igniting their interest in long-time target Álex Baena could be a shrewd move.

The 23-year-old Villareal winger has picked up where he left off last season, and has already recorded six goal contributions in his seven La Liga appearances this season, also creating 25 key passes in his last six outings.

While he operates solely on the left-hand side of the pitch, should Villa make another run at the Spaniard and be successful in doing so, with his current contract including a €60 million release clause, this could open up the option for Philogene to be deployed on the right-hand side in place of Bailey.

Nonetheless, Monchi and the rest of the Villa board have a lot to consider over the next few months in the lead up to the January transfer window, and their business there will likely determine how strongly they finish the 2024-25 campaign.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored.com, and are accurate as of 07/10/2024