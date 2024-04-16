Highlights Unai Emery's success at Aston Villa has boosted their Champions League hopes.

Presenter, Dan Bardell has praised Emery's underrated managerial skills and can't believe he hasn't been linked with the Liverpool vacancy.

Liverpool will be looking for a manager with success in Europe, and Emery would provide that.

Liverpool are scouring the market for a Jurgen Klopp replacement for the summer, with the German coach set to depart, and talkSPORT presenter Dan Bardell is surprised that Aston Villa manager Unai Emery hasn't emerged as a candidate.

Emery has been the mastermind behind Villa's impressive season, earning plaudits throughout the campaign; but whilst managers such as Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi have been linked with the Anfield vacancy, presenter and Villa fan Dan Bardell can't quite believe that Emery hasn't been at the very least linked with the Liverpool job.

Liverpool will be looking to bring in a manager who is not only able to produce domestically but in Europe as well, and Emery has plenty of experience with both during his career. The former Villarreal coach has won the Europa League four times, while lifting a host of domestic trophies while with French giants Paris Saint-Germain

Emery Doesn't Get the Respect He Deserves

Liverpool could do worse than appointing Emery

Speaking on talkSPORT on Tuesday morning, Bardell admitted that it was strangely satisfying to see Emery praised by radio show hosts Jeff Stelling and Ally McCoist when joining them on the panel. Bardell said:

“In a weird kind of way, I was actually quite glad that these conversations were happening because I don’t think that he gets the respect that he deserves for the job that he has done. “You talk about the next Liverpool manager and you see Roberto De Zerbi in there who has done a decent job at Brighton, but I don’t hear a manager like Unai Emery mentioned. “I think now at Villa, the job he’s done in 18 months is absolutely stupendous. They were sitting in 17th when he walked through the door, and to qualify Villa for Europe in his first season and to push Villa now into the Champions League qualifications, the turnaround in the players shows the level of coach Villa have on their hands."

Emery Could Guide Villa to Champions League

Liverpool will undoubtedly be impressed

Whilst their win at Arsenal was a huge shock and a massive step towards qualifying for the top four, there is still a huge job to do for Emery and his players.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aston Villa (63) are just two points off breaking their record points tally in a 38-game Premier League season (64).

Finishing in the Champions League places would be a sensational achievement for Emery considering where Villa were when he took over, and that's bound to impress the Liverpool hierarchy. Emery's reputation from his time at Arsenal might have hampered his chances of securing another elite-level job, with Liverpool potentially concerned by the job he did managing the Gunners.

The 52-year-old has learned and improved since then, and the performances of his Villa squad this term provides strong evidence of that.

