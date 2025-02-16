Unai Emery must hand Marcus Rashford his first start in an Aston Villa shirt next week against Liverpool, following his strong cameo display against Ipswich Town.

The Villans were unable to secure a victory, despite the Tractor Boys being reduced to ten men in the first half, but Rashford nonetheless impressed after being substituted on for the second 45 minutes.

The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Aston Villa from Manchester United, after a disagreement with previous boss Ruben Amorim meant he was left in exile from the first-team squad for almost two months.

Rashford Impresses Against Ipswich Town

The Englishman deserves a start against Liverpool next week

With the deadlock yet to be broken at the half-time break, Emery opted to bring Rashford into the fold on the left-wing. He immediately showed his quality with his first few touches, and despite playing just 45 minutes of football, he created the most chances of any other player on the pitch, and completed 100% of his long passes.

Furthermore, he fired four shots at goal himself, the second-most in the match, and hit the woodwork once with a remarkable free-kick. In fact, it was Rashford's attempt from this set-piece which gifted Ollie Watkins the opportunity to equalise on the rebound.

He also produced a spectacular run down the left flank to create an opportunity for Morgan Rogers in the dying embers of the match, who was denied by a wonder save from keeper Alex Palmer.

Meanwhile, Donyell Malen struggled on the opposite flank, completing 0% of his crosses. Emery should look to start Rashford in place of the Dutchman when Aston Villa host Liverpool next Wednesday, especially when considering the latter's prior record against the Reds.

Marcus Rashford vs Liverpool - Previous Record in All Competitions Matches 19 Wins 4 Draws 8 Losses 7 Goals 7 Assists 1

In nine home appearances against the Reds in the Premier League, Rashford has netted on five occasions, averaging 0.56 goals per game.

If Rashford were to start for Aston Villa midweek against Liverpool, it would be his first in over two months, with his last start dating back to the start of December, when he scored twice to sink the other half of Merseyside - Everton.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Premier League Refuse Aston Villa Request to Move Liverpool Fixture Aston Villa now face a brutal run of five games in just two weeks, despite only playing one league fixture in all of March.

Statistics courtesy of SofaScore.com and Transfermarkt.com - Correct as of 15/02/2025