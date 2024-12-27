Jhon Duran was sent off during Aston Villa's defeat to Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Thursday afternoon, and he has subsequently blown his chance to cement himself above Ollie Watkins in the pecking order, with Unai Emery being proven right for sidelining the Colombian for much of the season.

The Villans were beaten by goals from Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Joelinton, and although it was a poor performance from Emery's side, they were jeopardised by Duran's antics. The striker opted to react to a challenge from Fabian Schar in an aggressive manner, seemingly appearing to stamp on the defender, prompting Anthony Taylor to produce a red card after just 32 minutes.

The moment changed the game, with Villa losing any momentum they had, and they ultimately slumped to their sixth Premier League defeat of the season. This was just Duran's third league start of the campaign, and he's certainly not done himself any favours in regard to retaining his place for future matches.

Duran Sending Off Proves Emery Right

He's wasted his opportunity

Despite enjoying an impressive season thus far in front of goal and being described as 'unbelievable', scoring 12 times in all competitions, Duran hasn't been able to establish himself as the undisputed first choice striker for Villa. Watkins, who has netted just seven goals this term, has continually been picked ahead of the South American, prompting calls for the Englishman to be dropped and replaced by his counterpart.

However, in each of the last four league games, Duran has started ahead of Watkins, indicating that perhaps a change in the pecking order has ensued.

With Boxing Day's encounter with Newcastle poised at 1-0 to the Magpies, Duran received his marching orders for an act of violent conduct. Suspended for the next three league matches, Watkins will earn his place back with immediate effect, with this hot-headed moment likely to have infuriated Emery.

The Spaniard has remained staunch in his approach to the situation around the strikers, and today's incident will only have reinforced these feelings. Duran has reportedly been involved in bust-ups behind the scenes in the West Midlands, and publicly had a tantrum after being subbed in a Champions League game against Bologna earlier this season.

Evidently not a figure Emery can rely upon with his problematic attitude and poor temperament, the tactician's reluctance to use him this season has been fully justified.

Duran's Statistics vs Newcastle Minutes Played 32 Accurate Passes 5/8 (62%) Shots 0 Key Passes 0 Offsides 2 Touches in Opposition Box 1 Tackles Won 0 Ground Duels Won 1/3 (33%)

