Highlights Man City 'never targeted' Joao Felix as part of the Julian Alvarez deal.

Aston Villa are still interested in acquiring the Portuguese attacker this summer.

Felix's future is expected to be resolved later in the transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is full of admiration for Atletico Madrid outcast Joao Felix, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggests the Birmingham outfit are still keen on signing the Portuguese attacker this summer.

Despite recent stories suggesting Atletico have offered Felix to Manchester City as part of a deal for Julian Alvarez, Romano denied the rumours, suggesting the 24-year-old ‘was never a target’ for Pep Guardiola’s side.

With Felix’s future still up in the air, Aston Villa remain in contention to secure his signature. According to Romano, the talented attacker is likely to see his future resolved later on in the transfer window.

Valued at close to £50million, Felix could finally depart Atletico on a permanent deal this summer after two successive loans to Chelsea and Barcelona in recent seasons.

Felix returned to Atletico’s training last week, having played a minor role in Portugal’s European Championship campaign, and made a surprise start in a friendly match against Getafe.

Man City ‘Never Targeted’ Joao Felix

The 23-year-old’s future remains undecided

Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, suggests that Man City have never targeted Felix as part of the Julian Alvarez deal, despite recent reports claiming otherwise:

“Joao Felix’s future remains undecided and there were some reports that he could be part of the Julian Alvarez deal, though my understanding was that Manchester City were always likely to sell Alvarez without any other player being involved. “Felix was never a target for Man City, they have different ideas – they respect him as a player of course, but they have different plans for this window.”

Earlier this week, MailOnline claimed Felix was offered to Man City by Atletico on loan with an option to buy at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Felix made his last official appearance for the Spanish giants in January 2023 before leaving on a six-month loan to Chelsea, where he netted four goals in 20 appearances across all competitions.

The Portugal international’s future at Atletico remains uncertain after his fallout with Diego Simeone, while fans also voiced their frustration over his return to training last week by booing Felix before his first pre-season start.

Joao Felix Barcelona Stats (2023-24) Games 44 Goals 10 Assists 6 Minutes per goal 241 Minutes played 2,143

Aston Villa ‘Appreciate’ Atletico Ace

In the race for the Portuguese forward

Romano suggests Aston Villa are still the ones to watch in the race for Joao Felix, despite their long-standing interest failing to materialise so far:

“With Felix, keep an eye on Aston Villa because the appreciation from Villa Park is still there – Unai Emery really loves Felix as a player. It’s still not decided where Felix will go next, it’s not being decided now, but I wanted to clarify that he was not part of the Alvarez negotiations. “So, the Felix story is not closed yet, and at the moment Atletico are obviously busy with other deals, so we’ll see again in the next few days if the Felix situation will be discussed and what it could mean for his future. Villa are still there, but it’s not time for a breakthrough in this deal just yet.”

Villa have been one of the busiest clubs in the Premier League this summer, acquiring as many as eight new players, with Amadou Onana and Ian Maatsen the most expensive signings so far, costing close to a combined £100 million.

According to Romano, Villa could face little competition for Felix if they decide to advance with the pursuit of the 24-year-old this summer. Both Benfica and Barcelona are not currently chasing the deal, despite recent links with the 23-year-old's return.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-08-24.