Highlights Aston Villa's success in catching opponents offside has played a major role in their rise up the Premier League table.

The team's high defensive line and mobile defenders have made it difficult for teams to exploit the space behind Villa's defence.

Aston Villa stance on their chances of keeping Douglas Luiz revealed.

Aston Villa’s remarkable rise up the Premier League table has been under-pinned by one major statistic.

Their success in springing the offside trap.

For all the good work that the likes of Emi Martinez, Ezri Konsa, John McGinn and Ollie Watkins have produced it is at the other end of the pitch where boss Unai Emery has really proved himself.

It was the BBC’s stattos who came up with the fact that Villa had caught their opponents offside more than any other Premier League club.

Not by a few decisions - they are more than 20 ahead of their nearest challengers, Tottenham Hotspur.

In the final 15 games of last season, they caught teams out on 65 occasions.

It caused a few eyebrows to be raised when Emery introduced his methodology last term.

Interestingly, it was seen most obviously in their trip to Spurs on New Year’s Day, three weeks after the Spaniard had taken over.

For all the fact that Emery’s arrival had resulted in an enormous bounce following Steven Gerrard’s sacking as Villa defeated Manchester United in his first match, this was an acid test.

But its success - Emery almost used six defenders at time strung out in a line across the pitch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - coming on the back of a victory at Brighton had given the players belief that the former Arsenal coach did know what he was doing.

Read More: Aston Villa have had 'last laugh' on Pau Torres after recent form

Fulham were the latest to fall victim at Villa Park last Sunday.

Marco Silva’s side had clearly worked at combating such a high line but after failing to work themselves the wrong side of Emery’s rearguard, pretty much gave up.

So, why has it been so successful?

The absence through injury of Tyrone Mings hasn’t affected its efficiency of catching out opponents.

One former Football League manager and UEFA Pro-licence holder gave an explanation as to why it’s been so successful.

The source said: “It’s almost as if teams are pre-programmed these days not to go forward - they appear to be content to keep possession, switching the ball from one side to the other, rather than looking up the pitch. Their default position is backwards, allowing Villa time to set their line.

“It also helps that Villa have mobile defenders - none of them are slow on the turn and with keeper Emi Martinez alive to the prospect of a ball over the top - the actual space their opponents are trying to hit isn’t that great.

“It’s clever. If the opposition don’t want to shift the ball forwards and the space is condensed, Villa will - more often than not - either turn over possession or, if forwards gamble too soon, they’ll be caught.

“And that’s what’s happening.”

So, what to do? Can the trap be triggered?

The simple answer is that it can and two clubs so far this season have found a way to do so - Newcastle United and Liverpool.

On both occasions, Villa found themselves chasing the game. They were adrift at half-time at St James’s Park. At Anfield, they were down inside three minutes thanks to a sweet half-volley by Dominik Szoboszlai.

On Tyneside, Harvey Barnes proved adept at timing his runs, he made the fourth and scored the fifth himself after being left to run into acres of space.

Read More: Alex Moreno 'doesn't have much hope' after selection 'blow'

While Mo Salah is almost peerless in the manner in which he operates off the back of defenders. The Reds’ second goal in their 3-0 victory came after he managed to spint clear of Lucas Digne.

But other teams have so far failed to cause Villa any lasting problems - particularly at Fortress Villa Park where wins are clocking up at a regular rate.

Can anything be done?

“One option would be for strikers to either bend their runs across the backline - but this requires players to look forward rather than backward and it does mean that midfielders have to have time to pick those runs - and sometimes Villa smother them.

“Another way would be to copy what Salah and Barnes have done.

“Or lastly, they could use a third man - a ‘breaker’ running from midfield.”

Until teams work out how to catch Villa out, don’t expect Emery to change it any time soon.

After all, if it ain’t broke, why try to fix it?

Aston Villa in a good position with Douglas Luiz

DOUGLAS Luiz was recalled to the Brazil squad for this international break.

Proof - as if it were needed - of the midfielder’s growing influence at Villa Park.

Signed as a relative unknown four years ago, Luiz has blossomed into a performer of some note.

That was recognised when he agreed a long-term deal last October.

It may not be enough to keep him from Manchester City’s clutches - there is still some debate about a buy-back clause in his contract - but Villa have given themselves an added cloak of protection.

There might be a deal to be done at some stage.

Kalvin Phillips has proved himself to be surplus since arriving from Leeds United in a £45m deal.

For whatever reason, the midfielder cannot catch a break at the Etihad and needs a move to kickstart his career.

Read More: Arsenal are 'looking for a cheaper player' than Douglas Luiz

However, Villa do not need to cash in. And while a swap-deal sounds like a possibility, there is no way that Emery would sanction that for the money alone.

He remains in constant contact with owner Nassef Sawiris and the club simply does not need it.

Their owners are among the richest in the Premier League and are more interested in realising ambition than adding a few quid to the bank balance.

Luiz may choose to leave himself - that cannot be discounted - but Emery said before last week’s Europa Conference League game with AZ Alkmaar that he is ‘very demanding’ of the 25-year-old.

The key to all of this may end up being Villa’s position come the end of the campaign.

If they can realise the tag of favourites for the Europa Conference League and add that to an improved show in the Premier League, Luiz may be convinced to stay.

And, on current form, there won’t be too many Villa fans dismayed to hear that.