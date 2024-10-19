Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has praised goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez following his penalty stop in the 3-1 victory over Fulham on Saturday, and says he was dreaming of the save while sat on the bench.

It’s been a strong start to the 2024/25 season for the Midlands club as they have now won five of their opening eight Premier League games, and they have also secured victories in both of their Champions League fixtures so far, including the historic triumph at home to Bayern Munich.

Emery praises Martinez after penalty save

Villa picked up their fifth league win of the season

Saturday’s performance away at Fulham was another dominant display from Emery’s side, but there was a moment in the first half at 1-1 where the hosts could have put themselves back in front. After a VAR review, Matty Cash was penalised for a handball, and Andreas Pereira stepped up to take the spot kick.

Martinez dove down to his left to make what turned out to be a straightforward save to keep the scoreline level. Post-match, Emery praised the Argentinian goalkeeper in his press conference, and admitted he was dreaming of the save before it was even made:

“Emiliano Martinez is the best goalkeeper in the world. Before the penalty, I was sat down on the bench dreaming he would save it... and he did.”

In the second half, Ollie Watkins put Villa in front just shy of the hour mark. Joachim Andersen was then sent off after he clipped the striker when he was sent clear by a defence splitting pass.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martinez has now made eight penalty saves throughout his career (excluding shootouts)

An own goal from Issa Diop made it 3-1 around 10 minutes later to put Villa’s victory beyond doubt, but the drama didn’t end there. Although the game was already won, the visitors also went down to 10 men in stoppage time when Jaden Philogene picked up a second yellow card.

Villa’s next three games are all at home, and include the visit of Bologna in the Champions League midweek. They will then host Bournemouth in the Premier League before they take on Crystal Palace in the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup.

Stat courtesy of transfermarkt (correct as of 19/20/24)