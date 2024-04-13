Highlights Mikel Arteta has brought Arsenal back to competitive form in the Premier League and Champions League.

Unai Emery struggled to keep Arsenal competitive, with key defensive players failing to make an impact.

In his final game in charge of the Gunners, the side he selected to start vs Eintracht Frankfurt fell to defeat at home.

In the years since Unai Emery left Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has managed to steady the ship and make them competitive at the highest level once again. Indeed, the Gunners are now viewed as one of the strongest teams in England, regularly fighting for Premier League and Champions League honours.

This was how it was for so long under former legendary manager Arsene Wenger. But the club fell off Europe's top table in the latter stages of his reign and his replacement failed to help return them to their former glory. Emery saw the north London outfit finish fifth in his first and only full season in charge, while they also lost in the Europa League final.

In his next season, the wheels fell off completely and following a 2-1 home defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Emirates in November 2019, his 18-month spell in the dugout came to an end – seven games without a win (the club's worst run since 1992). But who was playing for Arsenal on that fateful day and whatever happened to those players?

Goalkeeper and Defence

Emi Martinez; Calum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis, Kieran Tierney.

These days, the Arsenal backline is renowned for its solidity. With David Raya in goal, plus Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel and one of Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko and sometimes Takehiro Tomiyasu the Gunners have had the meanest defence in the Premier League in 2023/24 so far. Not that long ago, however, their defenders struggled to put in regular steady performances.

Of all the players lining up in defence for Emery that day, only Emi Martinez (starting as a rotation option for Bernd Leno) has gone on to better things – now playing for the Spaniard at Aston Villa as a World Cup winner. He is joined at Villa Park by Calum Chambers, where the English defender barely gets a kick. At left-back, Kieran Tierney is still technically at Arsenal but his poor injury record and inability to invest saw him loaned out by Arteta to Real Sociedad and it's likely he'll move on in the summer of 2024.

In the middle of the defence, Shkodran Mustafi will go down as one of the club's worst-ever signings, arriving for £35m only to deliver a string of catastrophic displays in north London. Sokratis was a little more solid but never really shone for Arsenal. He now plays in Spain for Real Betis, while his former German defensive partner has been without a club since July 2023.

Unai Emery at Arsenal Games 78 Wins 43 Draws 15 Defeats 20 Points Per Game 1.85 Goals For/Against 156/105

Midfield

Joe Willock, David Luiz, Granit Xhaka

An Arsenal midfield these days will also be made up of a three with Arteta having the likes of Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Jorgino and Thomas Partey to call upon. It's safe to say that's a slight upgrade on what Emery picked that day against Frankfurt.

David Luiz didn't spend a lot of his career in the midfield but was asked to fill in there from time to time and did so here before being replaced by substitute Matteo Guendozui. The Frenchman famously fell out with Arteta and now plays in Italy, regularly making headlines for his petulant behaviour.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: After his 78-game Arsenal career, Emery actually had a better win ratio (55%) than Arteta (51%) did following his first 79 games in charge of the Gunners.

Joe Willock showed promise at Arsenal but struggled for regular starts and so opted to head out on loan in January 2021, during Arteta's first full season in charge. The midfielder blossomed at Newcastle United – securing a permanent transfer after scoring eight goals in just 14 Premier League appearances. He's a regular at St James' Park to this day.

Granit Xhaka was made captain by Emery but then – after spectacularly falling out with the Arsenal crowd against Crystal Palace – lost the armband during the Spaniard's final month in charge. It looked as though he would be leaving the club but Arteta convinced him to stay. The Swiss midfielder completely turned his career around, finally departing in the summer of 2023 as a fan-favourite. He now looks set to win the Bundesliga in Germany at Bayer Leverkusen.

Attack

Gabriel Martinelli, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bukayo Saka

Oddly enough this attack hasn't changed a lot with young wingers Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka evolving into world-class footballers in the years since. Nowadays, the duo are likely to start on the flanks with one of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus or Leandro Trossard also available to come into the front three.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was very much the star of the show under Emery, scoring 41 goals in 67 games for the Spanish coach. This continued under Arteta for the rest of the season, with the striker leading the Gunners to FA Cup glory with a brace in the final.

However, the two would then fall out the following campaign due to ill-discipline from the now 34-year-old. He would quickly be shipped off to Barcelona, remarking shortly afterwards:

"For my part, I never wanted to do anything wrong. My problem was only with Arteta. I can't say much more, I wasn't happy. It was just him and he made that decision. He wasn't happy, I can't tell you more. He wasn't very happy, I was very calm.

Aubameyang spent a brief while in Spain before returning to London where he would flop at Chelsea in the infamous number nine shirt. He has since rediscovered some from in France, becoming the top scorer in Europa League history with Marseille.

All stats via Transfermarkt (as of 13/04/24).